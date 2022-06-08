THORP — The Thorp softball team wasn't quite where it wanted to be around the midpoint of the season. The Cardinals were competitive, but were struggling to consistently get into the win column.
After a 10-0 loss to Northwood/Solon Springs in early May, the Cardinals sat at 5-8 on the season. They'd dropped several games by one run and had generally been able to hang around in most games, but they didn't have much to show for it in their record.
It wasn't an ideal situation, and they had their work cut out for them to turn it around.
That's exactly what Thorp did. Since that loss, the Cardinals have won seven of their last 10 games. The turnaround has led them to a familiar place: Goodman Diamond in Madison, where they'll play in the Division 5 state semifinals on Thursday night. Fourth-seeded Thorp takes on top-seeded Assumption around 8:30 p.m. for the right to play in the state championship game.
"There was a time when we were wondering if this team would be able to win a regional title, let alone go to state," coach Kurt Rhyner said. "I know a lot of teams deserve to be there, but when I say these girls deserve to be there, I really mean it.
"On our shirts it says, 'Why not us?' We always have a talk about well, why not us? What would stop us? We talk about avoiding the things that would take it away from us, and that's really a life lesson. These girls have done everything I've asked them to do and put themselves in a position to be successful."
The players have rallied around each other on their recent hot streak. Rhyner said they've taken it upon themselves to pull things together, and it's working.
"I think our culture started to hit it off," senior Alexa Hanson said. "Freshmen to seniors, we all started to feel more like a family. Then we started playing for each other instead of ourselves, and that's where it kind of started."
They'll be put to the ultimate test in a tough Division 5 field in Madison.
The Cardinals (12-11) face an Assumption team that's 19-2. The Royals opened the year on a 14-game win streak and have won five of their last seven contests. They've got some of the top hitters in Division 4 in Cristin Casey (.619 batting average through regionals) and Anna Schooley (.534, seven home runs).
"They're good," Rhyner said. "All the teams here in D5, it's an outstanding group of four. (Assumption's) hitting is outstanding. I think where it stands, they have five girls hitting north of .400. Their swings look really nice when you get to see them on film. ... They're very well-coached and play a lot of ball in the offseason. No seniors, but they're still very experienced kids. Obviously they're going to be a very challenging team to beat, but we kind of worry about what we can do. We make sure we're prepared."
Tough opponents are nothing new to the Cardinals. Thorp played in the brutally tough Western Cloverbelt Conference, a league which had five teams win regional titles.
When the stakes are so high on a nightly basis in conference play, the playoffs are nothing new.
"The competition is good and the level of coaching in the Western Cloverbelt is outstanding," Rhyner said. "If you're not prepared, you can get beat every single night. You need to be ready and focused, and I think that helps keep the kids focused. There's never a time when you're allowed to let your guard down, and that's the kind of focus that you need for the playoffs."
It's Thorp's first trip to state since 2019, and its fifth in the last 10 seasons.
Thorp has practiced late in the day this week to be ready to play under the lights at Goodman Diamond. The Cardinals and Royals are scheduled to be the final game of the tournament's opening day.
As a program, Thorp has experience in that time slot. The Cardinals played a late-night Division 4 semifinal against Weyauwega-Fremont in 2018. The Cardinals won in walk-off fashion, with the winning run getting on base on a pop fly that got lost in the stadium lights.
The Cardinals are taking precautions to make sure something similar doesn't happen to them.
"Practicing in the dark has been a little weird," Hanson said. "It's a whole different experience. Catching pop flies can be a little more difficult, but it's just preparing us for the game."
Even with the late start, the Cardinals know they've got support behind them. That's been clear on their tournament run. Even beyond the team's own fans, Rhyner said their opponents have gone out of their way to encourage the Cardinals.
They're aiming to give everyone a few more things to cheer about on Thursday night.
"I just want to be there with my teammates and be a role model for the younger girls, tee-ball and up," Hanson said. "I want to show them that if you work hard, you guys can get here too."