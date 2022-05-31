After Tuesday’s 12-3 takedown of the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers, the Thorp softball team will face Drummond at Blue Jay Field in Athens for Thursday’s sectional championship.
The Cardinals will try to advance to state for the fifth time in the past 10 seasons.
Lancer head coach Melanie Sydow explained Tuesday’s loss was a tough one. Her team has been on summer break for a few weeks already, and she said, “It’s tough coming in sometimes when we’ve been out of school for a while. So, we try to keep our girls focused. We just couldn’t get our bats going, and get on base.”
The Lancers were seeking their first state berth in program history.
Sydow allowed that the Cardinals are “a very good team,” and said the Lancers were relying on some junior varsity players who stepped up when school let out a few weeks ago. She complimented her seniors, indicating their skills and leadership will be hard to lose.
The Cards got on the scoreboard first, with a pair of runs in the top of the first. The Lancers tied things up in the bottom half of the inning before going up by a run thanks to a triple. But for the most part from there, Thorp cruised into the sectional finals.
Immanuel finished its conference season in second in the Dairyland behind Blair-Taylor, whereas, Thorp held down fifth in the Western Cloverbelt behind Bloomer, Fall Creek, McDonell and Cadott. But the strength of the Western Cloverbelt is on full display this postseason. Three teams from the conference have reached the sectional finals.
The Lancers bested McDonell 5-4 to win a regional Championship. The Cards snatched a regional championship last week, beating Athens 4-3.
Division 1
Superior 5, Chippewa Falls 2: The top-seeded Cardinals fell to the fifth-seeded Spartans. Superior held Chippewa Falls to one hit, and while the Cardinals drew eight walks, they couldn’t quite keep pace. Mykle Buhrow had the lone hit for Chi-Hi.
Division 2
Altoona 3, Ellsworth 0: The third-seeded Rails are on the cusp of a trip to state after blanking the Panthers. Altoona scored its runs early and kept Ellsworth off the board all evening.
The Rails play top-seeded New London in Mosinee on Thursday. The winner is headed to the state tournament.
Division 3
Bloomer 4, Northwestern 0: Calley Olson threw a complete game shutout to send the Blackhawks to the sectional finals. She struck out 11 and held the Tigers to four hits. She also drove in a pair of runs at the plate.
Bloomer will face Baldwin-Woodville for a trip to state on Thursday in Cumberland.
Baldwin-Woodville 8, Prescott 7: The Blackhawks are one win away from returning to state after getting past the top-seeded Cardinals.
Division 4
Fall Creek 11, Cadott 1: The Crickets scored nine time in the bottom of the fifth to return to the Division 4 sectional finals. Sophie Johnson drove in three runs and Kennedy Gruhlke added two RBIs of her own for the Crickets. Sam Olson pitched a complete game two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Fall Creek plays Grantsburg on Thursday in Shell Lake with a trip to state on the line.
Luther 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1: The seventh-seeded Thunder saw their underdog run come to an end in the sectional semifinals. They had scored 37 runs through their first two playoff games, but couldn’t replicate it against Luther.
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 10, Hillboro 6: The Wildcats are one victory away from returning to the state tournament. Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson had three hits each in the win, and Chloe Wagner doubled and homered to drive in three runs.
The Wildcats face Assumption at Almond-Bancroft on Thursday in the sectional finals.