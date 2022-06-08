Bringing home a silver trophy from the state tournament is no small feat for any softball program. But a year after doing so, Baldwin-Woodville is back to go a step beyond this season.
The Blackhawks were the Division 2 state runner-up last year, and are the top seed entering this weekend's Division 3 state tournament. Baldwin-Woodville (19-5) takes on New Holstein (19-5) at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday morning in the state semifinals.
Baldwin-Woodville was as close as possible to winning a state title last year. The Blackhawks led Catholic Memorial 4-3 entering the seventh inning, but the Crusaders scored twice to seize the lead in the top half before closing out the championship in the bottom half. It was Baldwin-Woodville's only loss of the season.
Many of the same players that lifted the silver trophy last June are back this time for the Blackhawks. That includes star pitcher Morgan Smetana, who was 12-3 in the circle entering the postseason and hasn't lost since.
At the plate, seven of Baldwin-Woodville's regular starters bat above .300. They are also tied for the most home runs of any team in the Division 3 field with eight.
Coach Tim Klatt said before the season that the program expected to return to the state championship game. It's one win away from making hitting that goal.
To do so, they'll need to beat the fourth-seeded Huskies. New Holstein has some star power of its own, including sophomore outfielder Jacey Sesing. She had a .507 batting average through regionals. Shortstop Alyssa Woelfel provides pop for the Huskies with a .469 batting average and 10 extra-base hits, including two homers.
But the Blackhawks have the edge in experience. Many of their players have won a state tournament game before, and this is the program's fifth appearance at state. All of those state tournament berths have been since 2010. Meanwhile, this is New Holstein's first trip to state.
The other Division 3 semifinal pits second-seeded Poynette against third-seeded Wautoma. The two semifinal winners are scheduled to play for the state championship around 1 p.m. on Saturday.