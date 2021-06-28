GREEN BAY — Chippewa Falls softball's season may have reached the end of the road on Monday afternoon, but none of its players' high school careers did.
The Cardinals were doomed by one tough inning, falling 4-0 in the Division 1 state semifinals to Sun Prairie at UW-Green Bay's King Field. But as the coaches and players went their separate ways, an air of optimism remained. This year's Chi-Hi roster featured no seniors and just three juniors. The Cards hope this postseason run was just the start.
"I don't think there's anybody else at this tournament that gets to stand and say, 'Well this isn't a goodbye, this is a see you later,'" Chippewa Falls co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. "Get ready to work and come back hungry cause we get you all back. I think we're in a really unique situation and a really special situation, a really lucky situation, where we get to see all these girls' faces again next season."
In a battle of Cardinals, Sun Prairie interrupted a pitchers' duel in the fourth inning. The first three Sun Prairie batters earned singles to load the bases and, after a popout, Sophia Royle drove home two on a liner to right. An ensuing errant throw to third cleared the bases.
Two batters later Chloe Knoemschild got Royle home on a single to push the advantage to 4-0.
The offensive burst came in one of Sun Prairie's two innings with a hit. Hannah Aldrich pitched a clean game for the most part, facing the minimum three times.
"That one spot was pretty frustrating," Aldrich said. "But I mean, that's how softball works."
Chippewa Falls got runners into scoring position three times but was unable to get a run off Sun Prairie's stellar freshman pitcher Tayler Baker.
"It was zero runs but it didn't really feel like we should have had zero runs," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "I thought we were taking good quality at-bats like we have all year, but they have nine good players on the field just like us. A lot of high school teams, that's not the case. But you get to this level, a state semifinal, everybody's got good players out on every position."
Chippewa Falls advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 victory against Sussex Hamilton earlier in the afternoon at Bay Port High School. Helped by Charger errors and strong work in the circle from Aldrich, the Cardinals pulled off a 4-2 win for an upset of the No. 3 seed.
Aldrich allowed two solo home runs to Hamilton’s Anna Frafjord, pushing her season total to 13, but scattered just three more hits across seven innings to the other eight batters. Frafjord put Hamilton ahead 1-0 with her first bomb in the bottom of the fourth, but Chippewa Falls responded a half inning later.
The Cardinals put pressure on Hamilton starter Julianne Claas with a double from Sophia Robinson and a single and stolen base from Olivia Sanborn with one out. That set up Makenna Johnston at the top of the order, and she popped out to right deep enough to likely score Robinson from third. But a miscommunication in the outfield led to a dropped ball, allowing both Robinson and Sanborn to score to give Chi-Hi a 2-1 advantage. Two batters later, Camryn Fjelstad roped a liner to left field for an RBI double, part of a 3-for-3 game for the designated hitter.
Another Charger error in the sixth helped Chippewa Falls push the lead to 4-1. Mykle Buhrow’s liner to Hamilton third baseman Maggie Watson was snagged, potentially setting up a double play with a sharp throw to first. Instead, the attempt was high, and Paige Steinmetz was able to get home from second base.
"I thought our offense all day had quality at-bats," Seckora said after the opener. "They were going up being aggressive. They were working the count. And that's what we do really well, and that's why I think we survived a really tough playoff season."
Frafjord cut the lead to two with another home run to left in the sixth, but Aldrich sent the Chargers down 1-2-3 in the seventh for the program’s first state victory since 2012.
An inexperienced bunch now has two games in a state environment to draw upon in the future.
"It will definitely be a confidence booster," Chi-Hi catcher Emme Bergh said.
Everyone on Chippewa Falls has another chance at getting back to this point. Many have multiple. So while there were some tears as Cardinals left the dugout, there was a great deal of pride too.
"When we were starting back in March and having contact days and we didn't have a senior in our program, I don't know if either of us thought, 'You know, let's go to the state semifinals,'" Seckora said. "But every game, every practice these girls grew. They wanted to get better. In our last game, the coach said, 'Wow, these young girls know how to play some ball.' And that is exactly the case. We've got a lot of girls that have put in a long time and they're going to be hungry and coming back for more."
Sun Prairie 4, Chippewa 0
CF;000;000;0;— 0 5 1
SP;000;400;x;— 4 7 0
WP: Tayler Baker (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB). LP: Hannah Aldrich (7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Chippewa Falls: Madyson Baker 1-2 (2B, BB), Olivia Sanborn 1-1, Basia Olson 1-2. Records: Chippewa Falls 25-6, Sun Prairie 26-5.
Chippewa Falls 4, Hamilton 2
CF;000;031;0;— 4 8 1
Hamilton;000;101;0;— 2 5 2
WP: Hannah Aldrich (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB). LP: Julianne Claas (7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Chippewa Falls: Camryn Fjelstad 3-4 (RBI), Makenna Johnston (RBI), Madisyn Bauer 1-2 (R), Paige Steinmetz 1-3 (R). Records: Chippewa Falls 25-5, Hamilton 23-4.