CHIPPEWA FALLS — After plenty of uncertainty, the fall sports season is fully underway.
After months of wondering if they'd be able to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic, football, volleyball and soccer players got a concrete answer in the form of taking the field and court on Monday.
Monday marked the first day that the three WIAA-deemed high-risk sports were able to begin practice.
"There was a little bit of worry in the summer because everything was up in the air," Chippewa Falls boys soccer player Mason Bruhn said. "We all really wanted a season, and losing that would have been just devastating for all of us. So when they said 'Yes, we are for sure having a season,' it was a weight lifted off our shoulders."
And Monday solidified it. With the exception of the Eau Claire Area School District, teams around northwest Wisconsin were able to get to work. The ECASD has moved its fall sports season to the WIAA's alternative offering in the spring.
Many football teams used Monday as an equipment handout day before beginning practice in earnest on Tuesday. But all three sports got to put their COVID-19 precautions to the test.
At its boys soccer practice, Chippewa Falls took the temperature of each player and performed a health questionnaire to check for possible symptoms. Players wore masks the entire time they were on the field.
While wearing a face covering while exercising wasn't ideal, the Cardinals are willing to do it in order to have a season.
"It's a little irritating to have to wear the masks for all of our games and practices, but it is what it is," Bruhn said.
And for others, having a mask on is just becoming second nature.
"Half the time, you don't even realize you have your mask on," Cardinals senior Kyle Siddons said.
There's still some uncertainty remaining about what seasons will actually look like. Whether or not there will be postseasons is still up in the air. The WIAA will determine what route to take in each respective sport 30 days prior to the end of their regular seasons.
Seasons will be shorter too. Football teams normally play about nine games in a regular season. This fall, that number is cut to seven. Volleyball teams ordinarily get a majority of their regular-season matches in at invitationals, but multi-team tournaments are discouraged by conferences.
But as the Chi-Hi soccer players said, student-athletes will take what they can get.
"At the beginning of the year, it seemed like we weren't going to get to play," Siddons said. "And it's my senior year, so it's kind of nice that we get to play. It's nice that we're getting to have that for the little bit of time we get to play."
Monday was the first day of practice for the high-risk sports, but they won't be able to begin competitions for another week or two. Soccer and volleyball teams can play games beginning Sept. 15, while football games can begin Sept. 23.
Sports deemed low-risk by the WIAA — girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swim and dive — were able to begin practicing and competing in August. They've laid the groundwork for how to run competitions amid the pandemic, although the high-risk sports present their own set of challenges.
The Chi-Hi soccer players said the precautions as a whole make the sport feel different. But that's what it will take to be able to play.
"It's difficult, given that we have so many precautions with the social distancing and masks and stuff," Bruhn said. "It's a different feeling, but we're still out playing, we still have our team together, so it's worth it."
And they want to keep it going as long as possible.
"It's nice to be back outside with the team again," Bruhn said. "We're all really good friends with each other, so it's just good to see everyone again."