The WIAA has taken the first step toward a return of prep sports, sharing a set of guidelines and recommendations for a July 1 resumption of summer athletic activities.
The WIAA detailed its procedures in a 16-page “Guidance for Summer Activities” document, which was released Thursday and shared with athletic directors, principals and district administrators of WIAA member schools. It is up to each individual school’s district administrator to determine if sports can resume at the start of next month in compliance with state, local and tribal health department directives.
“With what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said in a statement. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”
No prep sports have been played in Wisconsin since March 12, when the WIAA called off the remainder of the boys and girls basketball playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The spring season was canceled on April 21.
The WIAA has not yet made a decision on the fall sports season.
For workouts, practices and competitions to continue, the WIAA said social distancing and other preventive measures such as face covering and frequent sanitizing of hands and equipment should be considered the new normal. That will likely be the case until a cure, vaccine or very effective treatment is readily available, or herd immunity is reached.
“Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each WIAA member school,” the release said.
The guidelines identify the level of risk by sport as recommended by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Football and wrestling are considered high risk.
Four risk levels have also been established for potential gatherings, with gatherings limited to no more than 10 people at a time at the high risk level.
Districts are asked to designate a COVID-19 coach to be responsible to responding to all COVID-19 concerns, as well as establish a single point of contact with their local health department to avoid overwhelming the health department with questions and requests.
If activities do resume on July 1, any session should be considered voluntary and not used toward team selection.
Also discussed in the document:
- Any athlete who desires to wear a face mask during competition should be allowed to do so.
- Each student-athlete must bring his/her own water bottle, which must not be shared.
- No pre- or postgame handshakes, high fives or fist bumps are permitted.
- Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees or exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 should stay home.
- Students who may be at higher risk for severe illness, such as children who may have obesity, moderate to severe asthma, diabetes, heart disorders, or other health problems, should be watched closely.
- The WIAA recommends all athletic programs have a Heat Acclimation program and be mindful of hydration to accommodate the deconditioning of student-athletes during the pandemic.
- Coaches should ensure wide availability of hand sanitizer at practice and disinfect balls, equipment and other frequently used items at least once a day.
- Nonessential visitors, spectators and volunteers should be limited and travel outside of the local community is discouraged.
- Those allowed to attend events are separated into tiers. Tier 1, deemed essential, consists of athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security. Media is Tier 2, while spectators and vendors are in Tier III.