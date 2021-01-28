CHIPPEWA FALLS — Cooper Porzondek called it a stroke of luck.
Whether or not the pun was intended, the Chippewa Falls senior was onto something.
The Chippewa Falls/McDonell boys swim team has quickly established a strong reputation in the 100-yard breaststroke. It wasn't by any particular design, but over the last five years the Cardinals have shined in the event. They've sent a swimmer to the state meet in the race in every year since 2017.
The reason behind the surge isn't particularly clear, but Porzondek thinks it has something to do with some coaching expertise. Nick Hora, who swam collegiately at UW-Eau Claire, competed in the event when he was in college. He brought his knowledge of the race to Chippewa Falls during his two years as head coach.
"When he was in college, he was a big breaststroke swimmer. I think it was honestly just kind of a stroke of luck with the swimmers coming up in the program having him as a coach," Porzondek said.
Now the Cardinals have made the event their own. Ian Olson went to state in the 100 breaststroke three years in a row for Chippewa Falls, placing ninth as a senior last winter. Brennen Miller represented the Cardinals in the event at the 2017 state meet.
And after placing second in the event at the Big Rivers championships last weekend, Porzondek is aiming to keep the streak alive.
"This year I'm definitely hoping I can kind of keep that going," Porzondek said. "It'll be tough because I know there are a lot of fast people in front of me, but I think it will definitely be exciting though."
The senior is relatively new to the 100 breaststroke at the varsity level. He only started swimming in the race at the end of last season. He had always wanted to, but waited to try it out until Olson's career was winding down.
It's worked well so far. Porzondek has the fourth-best seed time among his sectional competitors in the event heading into Saturday's meet at Hudson.
"Cooper's big strength is that he's real fast in his turn," Cardinals coach Eric Olson said. "I think that's where he'll stand out this weekend. His transitions are great, and I think that's where he can stand a chance at getting it this weekend."
The Cardinals also have a couple of relay teams coming off strong showings at the Big Rivers meet. The group of Porzondek, Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rinick, and Erik Petrowski took second in the 200-yard medley relay and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
It's a unique mix, with all four swimmers coming from a different grade.
"All four of us are different age groups, so it's just kind of amazing to see how we compare with how fast we are and how different we are, but at the same time be pretty alike," said Petrowski, a freshman.
The Cardinals have had relay success in the past — they sent two relays to state last year — but Porzondek is the only holdover from those units.
"I expect that we'll continue to improve, considering we've kind of been working up to our peak this season," Beranek said.
Diving competition takes place on Friday, while swimming sectionals are on Saturday.
Per the WIAA's psych sheet, Eau Claire Alliance's Ryan Biwer is the top seed in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in the Division 1 Hudson sectional. Porzondek has the third-best seed time in the 50 freestyle.
In Division 2 at Rhinelander, Menomonie's Kevin Leach (500 freestyle) and Rice Lake's Isaiah Miller (diving) and Joe Kroeger (100 butterfly) are all the top seeds in their respective events.
Sectionals will be the first chance for many athletes to compete against foes from outside of their own conference. Meets have been limited this season due to the pandemic.
"It's going to be really fun," Rinick said. "I think it'll be more competitive with more teams there. I'm looking forward to it, it should be some good competition. This year has been weird, we've had to break some of our traditions due to COVID, but we've at least been able to start some new ones."