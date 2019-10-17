Eau Claire Memorial girls swimming coach Michelle Johnson had never coached a swim meet before this season.
In fact, she hadn't even competed in one before, making the Old Abes' win at Tuesday night's dual against Eau Claire North that much more impressive.
“I honestly don’t even know how to swim one stroke,” Johnson said.
The gymnastics-turned-swimming coach took the position because of a vacancy in the head coach role and a shortage of swim coaches in the area. If a head coach was not found, Memorial's swimming season would have been forfeited.
“There was talk of the season being cancelled due to the inability to find a head coach,” Johnson said. “So I said I could do it. I can yell, ‘Go faster, kick harder.’”
The Abes defeated the Huskies by a score of 122-64, a win that allows Memorial to boast bragging rights in a conference and intracity matchup.
“Anytime you get two schools from the same town together, there’s definitely a friendly rivalry,” Johnson said. “You want to win, but you need to be respectful to the swimmers from the opposite side of the town.”
Memorial, a historically good swimming program with numerous conference and sectional titles, is trying to get back into its old form and they believe they are moving in that direction.
“A win like this definitely boosts our whole team mentality,” junior Kate Augustyn said. “Going forward we will have a positive outlook on swimming.”
Augustyn earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, beating the second-place finisher by a margin of 29 seconds.
“Part of it is just having fun with your team. Seeing them on the side of the pool cheering for you helps you get through a tough race,” Augustyn said.
Although Eau Claire North is struggling to put wins together this season, the Huskies young roster has a promising outlook for the future.
“We have a large class of freshmen and sophomores, so the team is completely positive,” North coach Katie Albin said.
North had success in many different events and medleys, including freshman Paige Archibald-Smith’s split-second first-place finish in 100-yard backstroke medley.
“Our girls continue to have a positive attitude,” Albin said. “We have been swimming faster than we have in previous years and I think it’s a direct connection to their work ethic.”
Memorial's win was even more meaningful to senior Kierston Wille, who raced in her final home meet of her high school career. She's one of nine graduating swimmers on the Old Abe roster.
“It’s uplifting,” Wille said. “It’s a good way to end my career on a high note and it pulls us through to the end of the season.”