RICE LAKE — Opportunities for youth to learn about and compete in tennis in Rice Lake aren’t extensive.
Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez hopes that will continue to change with expanded access for kids interested in the sport.
At a meeting in March the Rice Lake Area School District Board of Education approved the addition of a middle school tennis club, and last Monday the school board approved Oyarbide-Sanchez as the club coach.
“It’s just a way to introduce the sport maybe at a time that is more available to people,” Oyarbide-Sanchez said. “I think maybe in the summer, I don’t know, it seems like it’s maybe trickier for some families. I think with an activity offered right after school sometimes that’s a perk, so I guess we’re just trying to promote our sport even more than we already are.”
Oyarbide-Sanchez is the head coach of the high school girls tennis team and, with more opportunities for youth to play tennis, she hopes to grow interest in the sport in Rice Lake.
The club is set to meet in May, twice a week, for eight total sessions. It will be led by Oyarbide-Sanchez and high school varsity assistant coach Carly Gifford. There will also be members of the high school team in attendance working with the youth players.
“The hope with having this middle school club is to gain interest,” Oyarbide-Sanchez said. “A lot of the kids that signed up are fifth and sixth graders, so I guess I hope their interest maintains and they get other people excited about our program.”
The high school program has been hosting summer camps in June and is looking to add an elementary-level camp this summer. Oyarbide-Sanchez said her elementary-aged children are becoming interested in playing themselves and a number of their friends have also expressed interest in the sport, leading to an expansion of offerings during the summer.
Funds raised by holding the camps over the years have been saved up and the program was able to purchase a number of smaller youth tennis rackets for the elementary camp. The camps during the summer are usually led by high school tennis players with guidance from the coaches.
Middle school athletic director Nathan Vlcek said the strong interest the district has seen for the club shows how necessary it was that it was formed.
“We figure if they’re active in school activities it’s just a great way for them to build a connection with school, and then they’re more likely to be successful with their academics,” Vlcek said. “If we’ve got an activity such as tennis that we don’t currently provide, it’s always great to do that, especially when there is a high school team that we can prep for as well. You’re kind of able to hit two targets at the same time there with the prep for high school as well as building that school connection with our community.”
Those interested in learning more about either the middle school club or the camps held in the summer can reach out to Oyarbide-Sanchez by email at oyarbidesanchezm@ricelake.k12.wi.us. The middle school club in May is only open to students living within the boundaries of the Rice Lake Area School District. Camps during the summer are available to those from outside communities.
A challenge the Warriors face as a program is the limited tennis experience athletes have when they reach high school, especially compared with other schools in the Big Rivers Conference. To change that, more opportunities to grow their game are needed at a younger age, Oyarbide-Sanchez said. While individuals and doubles pairings have reached the state, she has a goal to one day have the full group reach the state team championships.
“Over the years we’ve shown every couple years we can send some promising athletes to individual state,” she said. “So a longer term goal of mine would to be get someone past the first round of state tennis, and we were really close this year, the closest we’ve ever been just by a couple of points. I would also love to get to team state.
“Those are goals and the only way I think we can get that to happen is to offer our program at a younger age and keep promoting it.”