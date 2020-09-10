ALTOONA — Morgan Dekan is on history's doorstep. But she's not sure if anybody's home.
The Altoona tennis player entered her senior year looking to become the first player in program history to reach the individual state tournament four times. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear if she'll get the chance to — at least in the traditional sense.
"I'm hoping they can pull something together, whether it's here or in Madison, or anywhere," Dekan said. "Just to have some kind of state tournament to bring some closure to the season where I can say 'I'm here, I made it, I did it.'"
The WIAA announced Wednesday that it will not be able to host any fall state tournaments at the University of Wisconsin. That's usually where the state's best tennis players converge for the individual and team tournaments each fall.
All Dekan can do at the moment is wait to see what happens. There's talk of potentially running a regional tournament in northwest Wisconsin at the end of the season to serve as a state tournament of sorts, but nothing is set in stone.
Any chance to finish off her historic career in tournament play would be appreciated by Dekan. The chance to become the first in team history to get to the top level of prep tennis isn't something she takes lightly.
"It would mean a lot," she said. "I never really thought about it, I just played to play because I like to. And then when I got to high school and coach told me I could get to state, I was like, 'Oh, cool.' And now here I am, maybe making history, and that's crazy."
Her contributions, while certainly noticeable on the court, extend off it too. Rails coach Greg Emerson is impressed by her penchant for being a leader in any situation.
She's been a player unlike any other for the program.
"She's probably had one of the most prestigious careers that I've been able to coach," Emerson said. "I've had other coaches tell me that she'd probably be a top eight seed if we had a true state tournament this year. We've never had that. ... She's a true captain, too. It's like having another coach out there on the court. She's very mature for her age, just a class act."
Dekan is currently the top-ranked girls singles player in Wisconsin, per Tennis Reporting's Power Rating system. She was 11-1 on the season as of last week.
She's gone to state as both a singles and doubles player. As a freshman and sophomore, her doubles duo competed in Madison. Last year, she went in singles. She's won two state tournament matches across her three-year career, reaching the second round once in singles and once in doubles.
Dekan doesn't have much of a preference between singles and doubles — she likes the team elements of doubles, but also thrives on the individual responsibility of singles.
And she's experienced both under the high intensity atmosphere of state.
"It's way different to play there than any other match, because state just means so much more," Dekan said. "I've gotten used to the pressure of playing down there and all the people watching. It's just crazy."
Her success has come thanks in no small part to her work ethic, Emerson said. She's always showed an advanced desire to get better, even from an early age.
"She was always a student of the game and gave her all," Emerson said. "She has such a drive and ambition, and it's something that she wanted to make happen. She just has that determination."
And on the court, her stroke play and ability to play the net sets her apart from other high school players.
"She's not afraid to go up to the net, where other kids might want to stick to the baseline," Emerson said. "She's got such clean strokes, too. She really controls the game with her strokes."
Dekan is considering play college tennis somewhere, but hasn't made a decision yet.
This year, Altoona has played more matches than any other team in Wisconsin. Regardless of what happens with the state tournament, she is thankful for that fact.
"It's just been nice to be able to get out and play, and we've been doing a lot of winning, which is nice," Dekan said.