MENOMONIE — As the Menomonie Mustangs tennis team prepared for its April 26 matchup with Eau Claire North, junior Jackson Trunkel went to grab his tennis racket.
He was scheduled to play as one of the Mustangs’ top singles players that afternoon, but as he walked into the unlocked locker room he noticed his bag was missing.
“It was really scary,” Trunkel said.
He called his father, who told him leaving his bags unattended in an unlocked room would be an expensive mistake. Then, he had to tell his coach.
“Once I realized I didn’t have my rackets I kind of thought about how far off (my game) I’d be borrowing someone else’s,” he said. “I was just kind of thinking that I should try to play doubles because that’s only half the problem.”
He approached Menomonie coach Bryce Supri with the idea.
“I was mad at first,” Supri recalled. “We’ve talked so many times about not leaving your rackets in the locker room unlocked. But we just did what we had to do.”
That afternoon, Trunkel and Victor Kaufmann beat North’s top doubles team 6-1, 6-0. A month later, they, along Ethan Wurtzel, Menomonie’s No. 1 in singles, qualified for state.
The unexpected journey competed a year-long goal for Trunkel.
“Last year I went down (to state) and watched the tournament with my dad,” Trunkel said. “Ever since then it’s been a really big goal of mine to make it down there because it’s the top thing you can do in high school. That’s what of I’ve been looking at all season.”
Trunkel stepped into a void left by Wurtzel, who played alongside Kaufmann on Menomonie’s top doubles pair that qualified for state last year.
Coming into the season, Supri thought it would be better if Wurtzel played singles and Kaufmann led the Mustangs’ top doubles pair.
“The team is so much stronger when Ethan is in singles,” Supri said. “The boys were willing to do whatever was necessary to get a team win.”
On May 3, Supri said his opinion was confirmed when Wurtzel proved he could hang with Wausau West’s Luke Bailey, who also qualified for state.
“After we played that Wausau West match it was pretty solid in our minds that he’d stick with singles,” Supri said. “(Wurtzel) had a good shot of making state.”
It was a change Wurtzel wanted to make coming into the year. He had already qualified for state for doubles and he set out during the offseason to become a better singles player.
Last year, Kaufmann said he was carried a little bit by Wurtzel. But without his former partner, Kaufmann had to step up during his senior season.
This year, he’s thrived as the team’s leader. He’s a vocal player and he’s helped Trunkel get better throughout the year.
“He brings a ton of confidence to the match,” Supri said. “He’s a great partner for that reason. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing with, he’s always confident in what he’s doing. He’s not going to be shaken or rattled by the other team. So, doubles-wise, he brings other people up. They play at a higher level when they’re playing with him.”
Kaufmann isn’t a very big player. He doesn’t have the size that has made Wurtzel so successful, but Supri said that doesn’t matter.
“He’s one of the smaller players on the court but (he) definitely has one of the bigger voices you’ll hear on the court,” he said.
The doubles duo is scheduled to take on Sam Chester and Cameron Jungers from Nicolet today at 1 p.m. The Menomonie boys said it’s tough to prepare for an opponent they don’t know much about, but Supri said he is happy with the team’s draw.
As for Wurtzel, he too takes on an unfamiliar foe in Ethan Nguyen of Oak Creek at 12:30 p.m. If Wurtzel is going to win, he’s going to need his dominant serve to lead him there.
“If we play well, I think we’re good enough to compete with anyone down there,” Supri said.
Elsewhere at state
At 10:30 a.m., Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek takes on Charlie Bock of Oshkosh North. Rechek is the No. 16 overall seed in the Division 1 singles bracket. His teammate Mark Pepperl plays Jayden Wartman of Green Bay Southwest and Chippewa Falls’ Sean Martin plays Alex Budde of Menomonee Falls.
Later at 12:30 p.m., Liam Obaid of Memorial plays Andrew Knutson of Brookfield East.
In doubles, 14th-seeded Will Hayes and Grant Wolfe of Memorial play Zach Schumacher and Thomas Schmidt of Wauwatosa West at 2 p.m. A half hour later, the Old Abes have Andrew Mueller and Stephen King play Collin Fluegge and Simon Blowers of Menomonee Falls.
Memorial’s Max Loen and Danylo Ripeckyj have a first-round bye until Friday morning at 9 a.m. That duo is the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament.
In Division 2, John Fox and Trevor Kempen of Altoona/Fall Creek play at 6:45 p.m. against Joe Remschak and Jack Stemper of Whitnall. They are followed by Mitchell Merkel and Brent Martin from Regis, who play at 7:30 p.m. against Roncalli’s Alec Schermetzler and Steffen Lipski.