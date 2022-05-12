DURAND — Parker Schneider already has a résumé most runners could only dream of achieving. But with his exploits on the track this spring, he's setting the bar even higher.
Schneider is the defending Division 3 state champion in the boys 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. He's also won a state title in cross country. Now a senior, he's hitting peaks that few can hope to match.
At track meets around northwest Wisconsin, it's rare for any runner to be able to keep pace with him. It's led Schneider to look elsewhere to test himself against the best, hitting the road for regional- and national-level meets during the offseason and on free nights in-season.
Most recently, he entered a field of the Midwest's best distance runners at Distance Night in Palatine, Ill. In a field loaded with state champions from around the region, Schneider took second place in the 800, only behind Illinois Class 3A champion Daniel Watcke. Schneider's time of 1 minute, 53.78 seconds would have shattered the Division 3 state meet record in Wisconsin by nearly a second.
The showing was good enough to qualify Schneider for Nike Outdoor Nationals, which will take place at hallowed Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., this summer. It's just the latest in a long line of impressive feats for the standout distance runner.
"I'm happy with where I am right now," Schneider said. "It's been crazy with how much has been going on this spring and all the bad weather. I'm a little disappointed I'm not farther along, but I'm pretty happy with where I'm at right now."
Schneider's in the midst of prepping for the high school postseason, where he's going to take aim at three state titles. In addition to defending the 800 and 1,600, he wants to win the 3,200.
It will make for a busy next few weeks, but if anybody is capable of it, it's Schneider.
"He wants to go for all three," Herb Schneider, his father and the Durand coach, said. "And he wants to break the state record in the 800. ... We think he can go 4:10 and under in the mile, 1:50 and under in the 800 and then 9:10 and under in the two-mile. But can you do it in two days? Most coaches would say you can't do it, but he really wants to. I'm not going to tell a kid not to try."
Parker will also look to defend his Dunn-St. Croix title in the 400 next week too. The focus this week has been on breaking relay records.
"I get asked a lot walking around track meets: 'Is there anything he can't do?'" Herb said. "He used to pole vault and triple jump too, but we just didn't have time to keep up with that. He enjoys track the most. He's been on the track since he was a kid."
The multi-faceted success undoubtedly puts a target on his back entering the postseason. But as he's proven over the last few years, pressure only seems to add to his performances.
"It's a little nerve-racking at times, but I like it," Parker said. "I like pressure. I tend to perform well under pressure, so it helps push me to another level."
After the state meet wraps up in early June, Parker will have a few weeks to gear up for Nike Nationals. He'll get to test himself against the best in the nation at the hub of track and field in the United States. He had the chance to do so once already at last summer's USATF Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Fla., and is thrilled to return to such a high level.
"I'm really excited for that," Parker said. "I don't know who necessarily is going to be there, but I know there's going to be some really fast guys. I'm really excited for that, and being at Hayward Field — the big, giant stadium — is going to be really cool."
Once he wraps up his high school career and Nike Nationals, Parker will run both track and cross country at the Division I level with Boston University. Whatever his accomplishments in La Crosse at the state meet and in Eugene for nationals, he'll leave big shoes to fill at Durand.
"He basically trains on his own every day because nobody else can keep up with him," Herb said. "He's shown a progression of knowledge in racing, a knowledge of his diet. He's growing up, basically, as a body and a brain. He understands racing more than I do."