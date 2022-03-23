The Chippewa Valley's track and field athletes set the bar high last spring. Five different athletes from the area won state titles, and three of them did it with more years of eligibility left on their resumes.
That's setting the stage for another big season on the tracks around northwest Wisconsin this year.
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee both will look to win second consecutive state titles out of the Big Rivers Conference this spring. Sandvig captured the 400-meter dash championship in Division 1, while Sheplee broke a state record in her victory in the Division 2 100-meter dash finals.
Those two will push the Big Rivers sprinters to be their best.
"You're looking at one of the premier conferences in the state," Menomonie boys coach Craig Olson wrote of the Big Rivers girls in a message to the Leader-Telegram.
Sandvig also took third place in both the 100 and 200 at last year's Division 1 state meet. University of Wisconsin track and field associate head coach Kareem Jackson recently visited with the Cardinals junior.
She was the Big Rivers champion in four events last season and holds the Chi-Hi school record in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.
"Brooklyn is looking very strong," Cardinals coach Becky Nette said. "She is coming off of a great AAU track and field season. Her times are looking very good and we are going to continue building off of her season."
Sheplee made an instant impact as a freshman last year, setting a state record in her first trip to La Crosse. Her run of 55.37 seconds broke the previous mark of 56.09, which stood for 36 years. She also took second place in the 200 in Division 2.
“We have our best returning core group of returners that I’ve ever seen — just the leadership that they’ve brought and experience down at state,” Rice Lake girls coach Brooke Schmidt told the Rice Lake Chronotype.
Stars headline the boys side too. Durand's Parker Schneider won a pair of Division 3 state championships as a junior last year, further establishing himself as one of the state's elite distance runners. He already owned a cross country state championship prior to bringing home gold on the track.
Schneider won both the 800 and 1,600 at the Division 3 state meet last spring.
A few other things to keep an eye on this season:
Tigers make BRC even tougher
The addition of New Richmond in the Big Rivers should add plenty of intrigue too. The Tigers boast several elite sprinters on their boys team, led by Ethan Turbeville, last year's Division 1 runner-up in the 100. The Tigers' 100 and 200 relay teams both earned top-five finishes in the state last season.
Jacobsen off to hot start
The Menomonie girls have a top-three finisher from last year's state meet in distance runner Bella Jacobsen. She took third in the Division 1 3,200 run last season.
A University of Wisconsin commit for cross country, Jacobsen opened her senior season with a bang on Tuesday. She set a new school record in the 3,200 at the Blue Devil Invite, clocking in at 11 minutes, 20.97 seconds.
Davis among state's best
The Big Rivers also features last spring's Division 1 runner-up in the girls shot put. Eau Claire North's Saraya Davis took second in the event at the state meet last year.
Davis took ninth in the shot put at the state championships as a freshman.
Crickets ready for more
Fall Creek's girls 800-meter relay team was the state runner-up in Division 3 last season and had no seniors in the lineup.
Jenna Anders anchored that relay in addition to qualifying for the state meet in the 800 individually.
"Our team numbers have climbed to 67 athletes so we should have a good shot at claiming titles again," Crickets coach Terry Anders said.
Heidorn back after photo finish
Colfax's Molly Heidorn surged to a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter finals in Division 3 last June, moving from third to second at the last second. Now the junior knows what it takes to top the podium.
Heidorn also excels in the 3,200. She placed fifth in Division 3 in that event last season.
"Excellent distance runner and overall hard worker," Colfax coach Kathleen Thorn said of the junior.
Speedy Bulldogs
Ashton and Carter Kummet are twin brothers, and have got matching speeds to prove it.
The two seniors give defending sectional champion Chetek-Weyerhaeuser an edge in sprint events. Ashton took third in the 200 at the Division 3 state meet a year ago, and both brothers ran on the 200 relay team that took third and the 100 relay that took fourth.
"(We) should do well in the sprints and relays again for the boys," Bulldogs coach Matt Buchman said.