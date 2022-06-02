It's been another strong year for track and field athletes from the Chippewa Valley, and they'll look to cap it off on a high note at this weekend's state championship meet in La Crosse. The area usually produces a handful of champions on the sport's biggest prep stage, and this year is shaping up to be no exception.
Several local competitors are seeded at or near the top of their events, putting them squarely in the middle of conversations about state championship contenders.
There will be plenty of story lines to follow when the meet gets started Friday morning at UW-La Crosse. There are the defending state champions, who are either looking to keep hold of their titles or add others to their collection. There are newcomers hungry for their first chance to top the podium. And in the team element, there are squads that figure to rack up their fair share of team points in the pursuit of state titles.
Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig won the 400-meter dash state title in Division 1 last year, and has the top seed time entering this season's final meet. She's also the top seed in the 200, in addition to being seeded second in the 100 and fourth in long jump.
Her championship in the 400 came in stunning fashion last June. Running under a heavy downpour, Sandvig led at the final turn and stayed in front as she approached the finish line. Just before she crossed the line, she fell and bounced across to win by 0.02 seconds.
She got on the podium on all four events she entered — the same she's set to compete in this weekend.
Afterward, her mind was already looking ahead to this year. "I'm so excited for next year," Sandvig said at the time. "Hopefully I'll be getting faster."
That hope has certainly come to fruition. Her seed time in the 400 is more than a full second faster than the No. 2 seed. Her time in the 200 is nearly half a second better than anyone else.
Durand's Parker Schneider is also looking to defend his spot at the top of the podium. The senior won both the 800 and 1,600 in Division 3 last season. He's the No. 1 seed in the 800 and is seeded ninth in the 1,600. He'll also look to add a third title to his credit: He's the top seed in the 3,200.
"It'll be tough, but that's my goal," Schneider said earlier this season.
Schneider has often saved his best for the biggest meets. He was also a cross country state champion in 2020.
Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee won the Division 2 100-meter dash last year and set a new state meet record in the process. She's back in La Crosse this season, although she's aiming for a different title this time. She's the No. 1 seed in the 400. She also among the contenders in the 200, where she ranks fifth.
The area also has a number of athletes who have come close to state titles in the past and are looking to break through this weekend. The Division 1 boys and girls throwing competitions will feature a pair of Eau Claire North athletes who are among the contenders. Dan Otto is seeded No. 2 in discus and No. 4 in shot put, while Saraya Davis is seeded second in shot put and third in discus. Both got on the podium last season.
Menomonie's Isabella Jacbosen earned a podium placement in the Division 1 girls 3,200 last season, finishing third. She's seeded one better this time, entering the weekend with the second-fastest time. She holds the same distinction in the 1,600.
Fellow Mustang Jayden Williams has proven to be one of the top jumpers in the state, and he's the top seed in high jump entering the weekend. He also ranks third in long jump and fifth in triple jump.
Eau Claire Memorial's boys 4x800 relay team is seeded third in Division 1. The Old Abes are young, but have found the right combination heading into the state meet.
Barron's Fran Peterson has been on the podium before, and she'll try to return there in a couple of events. She's the No. 2 seed in the Division 2 girls 1,600 and is No. 4 in the 3,200.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has double odds in the Division 3 boys 200. Ashton Kummet is the No. 3 seed and Carter Kummet is fifth. They're both part of the top-seeded 4x100 relay team, which also features Tristan Wendt and Tyler Monnier. Regis is seeded third in that relay.
The Bulldogs are also the top seed in the 4x200 relay.
Two of the top five seeds in the Division 3 boys 400 come from the same regional. Glenwood City's Austin Nelson (No. 2) and Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich (No. 4) had a photo finish at the regional meet.
While Durand's Schneider is the favorite in the 3,200, McDonell's Dan Anderson is usually right on his heels. The Macks senior is the No. 2 seed.
There are a number of contenders in the boys Division 3 field events too. Fall Creek's Soren Johnson enters with the top seed in discus and ranks 10th in shot put. Teammate Ryan Whittlinger is seeded second in shot put and sixth in discus. Meanwhile, Mondovi's Dustin Mohler is No. 1 in triple jump, Elmwood/Plum City's Ethan Rupakus is fourth in high jump and Glenwood City's Brady Klatt and Elmwood/Plum City's Trevor Asher are third and fourth in long jump, respectively.
The Division 3 girls field is also loaded with title hopefuls. Several area athletes are seeded third in their events, including Durand's Kendall Hagness (100), Mondovi's Courtney Stadter (3,200) and Ladysmith's Tori Thorpe (shot put). Fall Creek's Jenna Anders is fourth in the 800 and Elmwood/Plum City's Hannah Forster is fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Fall Creek's 4x800 relay team is the No. 2 seed and Cameron's 4x200 unit is seeded third.
The state meet begins Friday and continues through Saturday.