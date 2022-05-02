FALL CREEK — Anyone wondering the secret to the early success of Fall Creek's track and field team will find a simple response from coach Terry Anders. He pointed to the number of students out for the boys and girls teams as a major factor.
He said there are 68 names on his roster, and 28 of them are girls. That's up from 14 girls in 2021. One thing he seemed proud of in his team is how they all support each other, as seen in the team's habit of lining up along the infield fence during the 4x400-meter relay to cheer for runners as an example of how the Crickets support one another.
He also pointed out the team's depth has led to some higher team scores simply because being able to fill all team spots in each event with athletes who place, and earn points is rather helpful. The Fall Creek boys and girls have won team titles at several meets already this season.
"We just have enough good kids, that’s kind of the beauty of track and field," Anders said. "Pretty much all the kids find something they enjoy or are decent at.”
Anders feels the team can repeat as Cloverbelt Conference champions. The Crickets have a few more meets to get through in the next two weeks before conference at Stanley-Boyd on May 17.
Anders credits the team's prior successes with generating excitement for participation in the current team.
”We won conference, and I think a lot of kids saw that and wanted to be a part of it," he said.
"They’re good kids, hard workers, and we try to have fun," Anders said, before finishing with a wry smile, “but it’s not much fun to run around in circles until you puke.” The statement seemed acknowledge there are times track and field can be seen as a lot of work for negligible gain.
Senior thrower Soren Johnson has been one of the Crickets' top performers this season. Johnson is the reigning conference champ in shot put and high jump. The coach indicated during an interview that a junior teammate of Johnson’s is starting to catch up to him in throwing events.
The Crickets returned their entire girls team from last year, along with 14 new faces to double the size of the girls team. The girls welcomed back several reigning Cloverbelt champs in Jenna Anders (800m, 1,600m, and 3,200m), Janey Anne Grossinger (discus), Emallie Sorensen (400m) and the 400m relay team of Megan Johnston, Katie Kent, Kylie VanDong, and Samantha Bann. The 4x400m relay team of Megan Johnston, Katie Kent, Emallie Sorensen, and McKenna Klawiter is also back.
The Crickets took second place in the 4x800 relay at the Division 3 state meet last season.
Soren Johnson will look to defend his conference titles in shot put and high jump. Andrew Anderson hopes to repeat as conference champ in discus. The boys 4x400 relay team of Leo Hagberg, Ben Kelly, Isaiah Kaufman and Kael Sanfelippo hopes to repeat as Cloverbelt champions this year as well.