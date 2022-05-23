DURAND — A pair of Colfax athletes had a chance to do something unusual at the Division 3 track and field regional held at Durand Monday evening.
Both were ranked highly enough in their respective events to potentially walk away with regional championships. That might not sound like a big deal, but in this case the duo are siblings, Jeanette and Nate Hydukovich.
Jeanette won the girls discus and shot put with distances of 37 feet, 3.5 inches (shot put) and 125 feet, 9 inches (discus) to earn her spot at Thursday’s sectional meet at Colfax. Nate finished the boys 400-meter in 51.14 seconds, a fraction of a second behind Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson.
After the race, Nate said he is looking forward to competing on his home track for sectionals. He smiled when told a pair of McDonell athletes watched his race and commented favorably on his speed and ability to maintain his pace, then grinned as his name was read over the PA as a sectional qualifier.
Nate explained he felt his pace slow slightly at about 200 meters. He will have another chance to face Nelson Thursday for the right to represent the section at state June 3 and 4 in La Crosse.
Meanwhile, Jeanette will be able to compete for a return trip to state in both the shot put and discus. She qualified for both as a freshman last year and now has a pair of extra regional titles to her credit as a sophomore.
Bringing home hardware
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was the boys regional champion, and Regis won the girls championship.
The Ramblers edged Durand by five points to win the regional crown. Their lone individual victory came from Ashley Chilson in the high jump. Regis’ 4x800-meter relay unit of Ava Moore, Eydie Myers, Chilson and Carly Borst also placed first.
Regis had several runner-up finishes to help propel them up the team standings too.
Meanwhile, Lawson Davis helped the Bulldogs win the boys meet. He was a three-time champion, placing first in the 110 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. Ashton Kummet was the 200 champion, and the Bulldogs also had two relay wins.
Pair of Panthers win three
Durand’s Parker Schneider and Kendall Hagness brought home three regional titles apiece on their home track.
Schneider was the champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Hagness won the 100, 200 and 400.
Durand had another two champions in Chloe Auth and Andrew Fedie, who won captured the girls 800-meter and boys shot put titles, respectively.
Ramblers shine in sprints
The Regis boys had a big day in the sprint events. Carson Tait won the 100 and Greg Sokup took the 300 hurdles for the Ramblers.
Multi-champ for the Macks
McDonell’s Destiny Baughman had a strong day in the field events and walked away with two regional championships. The senior took first in the triple jump and the long jump.
Heidorn takes two
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was a two-time regional champion. She finished first in both the 1,600 and 3,200 in the girls meet. She won by more than a full second in each event.
Naumann victorious for Lancers
Riley Naumann ensured Immanuel Lutheran would go home with a regional championship to its credit. She won the girls 100 hurdles by 1.51 seconds.