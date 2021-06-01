COLFAX — When Lydia Kettner popped out of the sand on May 18, she didn’t have particularly high hopes.
The soggy conditions that day in Melrose weren’t exactly conducive to jumping events at a track and field meet. But the Immanuel Lutheran senior gave it her best shot regardless.
“I wasn’t super confident because of the rain,” Kettner said. “When I landed, I figured it was around a 16-something.”
She was off the mark with that guess. Not that she’s complaining, of course.
Kettner hit a mark of 17 feet, 4 inches, setting a personal record and a score that stands as the third-best in all of Division 3 this season.
“I heard them say 17-4, and I was like, ‘Woah, that’s a PR!’ That was awesome. I had a lot of people congratulating me after that,” Kettner said.
She didn’t have much time to rest on her laurels. Kettner had to hurry over to the track to compete in the 400-meter run.
That didn’t diminish the feat though.
“The runway, the jump, the landing, her mark, everything was almost perfect,” Lancers jump coach Marcus Noeldner said.
“You could tell from the way her runthrough went that it was going to be a really good jump. And then that phase at the end where you could see her extend out and get it, that was phenomenal. It was really fun to watch.”
The personal record was the latest milestone on a path of continuous improvement from the Lancers jumper. She qualified for the Division 3 state meet in both the long jump and the 400 as a sophomore in 2019.
Kettner shines in the field events, and proved it with a seventh-place finish at state two years ago. Her best jump there — a leap of 16 feet, 8.25 inches — was a personal best at the time.
She’s only improved since. Now, that mark is the minimum she shoots for every meet.
“She really has the work ethic,” Noeldner said. “I could tell she really wanted to put in the time outside of the season. She’s worked really hard. She stays after practice, she’s the first one there, last one to go. She’s just a really determined worker.”
Her new PR trails only Royall’s Jessica Brueggman (18 feet, 2.25 inches) and Gibraltar’s Abbey Fitzgerald (17 feet, 5 inches) on the Division 3 leaderboard, according to Athletic.net.
Kettner is still looking to take it a degree beyond. She’d like to hit 17 feet, 7 inches or better to break Immanuel Lutheran’s school record.
“I just need to try and stay relaxed,” Kettner said. “Staying relaxed is a good thing for me and then hopefully things can go well from there.”
Kettner was the long jump champion at Tuesday’s meet in Colfax with a mark of 16 feet, 11.25 inches. She won the event, but she said she still wasn’t all that thrilled with her performance.
Her coach thinks that speaks to her drive as a competitor.
“A lot of it, I think, is just her determination,” Noeldner said. “When you’re having an off day, it’s about not getting in your own head and knocking yourself down. Sometimes it’s ‘OK, I’ll come back at the next meet and do even better.’ She’s been working on bettering herself every single day just to get to the level that she’s at.”
That’s an apt mindset to have as the postseason approaches in a couple of weeks. Kettner is aiming for a second career trip to state, and her performances this spring suggest it’s very possible.
“I feel like I’ve been improving, so I’ve been really happy with that so far,” Kettner said. “If I stay relaxed, hopefully regionals and sectionals will go well.”