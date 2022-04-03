MENOMONIE — Menomonie junior Jayden Williams is on a quest to break the school record for indoor high jump. The current record is 6 feet, 8 ¼ inches. He attempted to break the record at Friday's Stout Elite Indoor Invitational with a jump of 6 feet, 8 ½ inches.
Williams came up a bit short, but his leap of 6 feet, 6 inches still topped the field at the meet.
According to Mustangs coach Craig Olson, Williams is one of a small handful of Big Rivers athletes to have won all three jumps at the conference meet, which he did in 2021 as a sophomore.
Williams indicated he was confident he would meet his goal before the end of the season. He also plans to clear 7 feet prior to the end of his high school career.
After missing his first try of his goal for the season, he said, “I was feeling it,” to his coach as he walked off. He expressed gratitude for his coach, with whom he has worked since he was in eighth grade. Williams’ father Chauncy said, “I am very proud of him,” and explained success in high jump is something his son has been working hard for.
Williams was teased briefly by his coach about putting some muscle on his lean 6-foot, 3-inch frame, presumably to add some extra “spring” to his jump. He supported and cheered on his fellow Menomonie athletes, and even offered verbal support to competitors from other schools.
Williams was fresh off a win in high jump at the previous weekend’s Northern Badger Classic, where he cleared 6 feet, 6 inches. The junior is estimated to jump in the mid-40s for triple jump, and the high teens or low 20s in long jump.
He was not the only Mustang athlete trying for a school record at the meet. Senior Isabella Jacobson set a new record in the girls 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:08.13. Jacobson made the contest look easy, with her long, smooth, ground-eating strides. Jacobson will be competing as a Badger in the future.
Olson also said the record Jacobson was trying to beat was 5:12. Either athlete breaking the school record so early in the season would seem an enviable feat, but it would be somewhat unusual to see two competitors from the same school break records at the same meet. The Menomonie coach also predicted Jacobson would be running her race in under five minutes soon, which puts her on pace with some of the best college runners in the country.
Otto sets new best
Eau Claire North senior Dan Otto set a new school and meet record in the shot put on Friday. He managed a throw of 57 feet, breaking the previous record for the Huskies, winning the event in the process.
Sandvig, Schneider shine
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig and Durand's Parker Schneider both multiple events individually.
Sandvig was the girls champion in the 55-meter dash, 400-meter dash and long jump. Schneider won the boys' 800 and 1,600.