Division 1
D.C. Everest sectional: Eau Claire North led the way among area schools with 12 qualifiers for the state meet.
Logan Podolak was the sectional champion in the boys 300-meter hurdles, who set a new program record with a time of 39.21 seconds.
Chippewa Falls’ JD Czech was the boys discus sectional champion, and also qualified for state in shot put.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Jillian Heth was the sectional champion in the girls 3,200-meter run.
North will have Saraya Davis (shot put), Kary Petricka (long jump, 100 and 200) and Averi Bohman (400) competing individually at the state meet for the girls team. Podolak (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Antonio Golden (long jump) will compete for the boys. The Huskies’ boys 100, 200 and 400 relay teams also qualified, as did the girls 400 relay.
Menomonie’s Sam Zbornik (high jump), Devin Williams (triple jump), William Ockler (200) and Kaylynn Imsande (3,200) will go to state for the Mustangs. Chippewa Falls’ Ella Behling is headed to state in the 800.
Chippewa Falls’ Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson are both headed to the wheelchair state meet.
Division 2
Mosinee sectional: The Rice Lake boys finished in second place as a team. DeAirus Clerveaux (400), Derek Penzkover (1,600), Adam Strouf (shot put) and the 100 relay team all won sectional titles. JP Senyoni qualified for state in the triple jump.
Bloomer’s Cole Michaelsen was the sectional champion in the 3,200 and is also headed to state in the 1,600. Altoona’s Jake Meyer qualified for state in the 110 hurdles.
Barron’s Tristan Massie is state-bound in the 800.
Bloomer’s Grace Post will head to state in the long jump, while Rice Lake’s Jasmine Mlejnek (high jump), Anna Penzkover (1,600) and Trinity Roberts (100 hurdles) are also headed to La Crosse.