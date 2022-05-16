MENOMONIE — Isabella Jacobsen admitted she’s only taken running seriously since she was a junior. The Menomonie senior has come a long way in a short couple of years.
By the time Jacobsen had run 100 meters in the girls 1,600-meter race in the Big Rivers conference meet at Menomonie Monday evening, she already held the lead. She never relinquished to the lead in the race, and came within seconds of breaking the current conference record with her five minute, 3.6 second finish for the race. The record is 5:00.45.
The victory was the first of two distance races for Jacobsen. She also won the girls 3,200 race with a time of 10:57.47. Amazingly, Jacobsen appeared to lengthen her stride and pick up speed as she crossed the line to begin her eighth lap in the race, something she said afterward she did not do consciously.
Jacobsen is committed to run for the Wisconsin Badgers starting next year. She said she had not previously considered taking her running so far. She started with cross country in middle school.
She learned of the Badgers’ interest in her last summer, when her coach told her that a friend of his on the staff wanted her contact information. She said, “Oh, no way, not a chance,” but things quickly changed.
“Then I ended up talking to her and I really liked it and I was falling in love with the team and the program,” she said.
Now that she has gotten into running so heavily, Jacobsen said she really cannot see herself not running. She said she’s looking forward to joining the Badgers, and is interested to see where her career will take her.
Jacobsen wasn’t the only Mustang to have a big day at the conference championships.
The Menomonie girls also did well in the field events. Emma Mommsen was the Big Rivers champion on the high jump and Alexis Anderson won the pole vault.
Meanwhile, Jayden Williams won three conference titles for the Menomonie boys. He won each jump event, setting marks that rank among the state’s top 10 in each one.
Sandvig sets 4 records
Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig continued to dominate the competition in four events on Monday. She set four new school and meet records in the 100 (11.63 seconds), 200 (23.97 seconds), 400 (54.59 seconds) and long jump (19 feet, 5.5 inches).
All three of her performances in the sprint events were the state’s fastest time this year. Her showing in the long jump ranks in the top 10 in the state.
According to Wisconsin Track Online’s archives, Sandvig’s run in the 100 ranks as the seventh-fastest in state history.
Sandvig is the defending Division 1 state champion in the 400.
Otto sets discus mark
Eau Claire North senior Dan Otto set a new meet record in the discus. He had a heave of 175 feet, five inches, to win the conference title.
That performance ranks in the top 10 in the state. Otto also won the shot put with another top-10 throw.
In the girls meet, North’s Saraya Davis was the shot put champion with a top-10 throw of her own.
Warwick wins pair of titles
Chippewa Falls’ Brayden Warwick clinched a pair of conference championships by winning both boys hurdles events.
Warwick was the winner of the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. His time in the 110 hurdles is among the top 10 in the state.
Teammate Lukas Wagner won the 1,600.
Abes go 1-2 in 3,200
Eau Claire Memorial produced the top two finishers in the boys 3,200-meter race.
Colin Hanson was the conference champion in the event, holding off teammate Parker Dewey by 0.35 seconds.
Relay success
Eau Claire Memorial had success in relay events, with the boys and girls both winning a conference title.
The girls’ 4x100 unit of Becca Fentresss, Candace Burrell, Brianna Fletcher and Grace Hansen took first place. The boys’ 4x800 relay team of Hanson, Dewey, Will Sylvester and Isaac Mangrum also brought home a championship.
Team champs
Hudson was the conference champion in the girls meet, scoring 147 points to hold off runner-up Eau Claire Memorial.
New Richmond was the boys champion, fending off second-place Menomonie by 12.5 points.