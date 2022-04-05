Not only is Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig one of the fastest young runners in the state, she may be one of the fastest in the country.
The junior won the 400-meter state championship in Division 1 last season with a time of 55.70 seconds. She also competed in AAU Junior Olympics, earning all-American accolades running the second leg of the 1,600-meter relay which finished sixth with an overall time of 3:51.12. She was 10th in the 100-meter race after a 12.14-second dash, and ran a 29.21 in the 200 for 31st.
She competed as the 400-meter runner in the girls distance medley relay at Tuesday’s Big Rivers Conference Indoor Relays at UW-Eau Claire, helping Chippewa Falls to fourth place in 14:16.65. She also assisted the Cardinals to second in the 4x400-meter relay, with a finish of 4:23.53, which was a scant three seconds behind New Richmond.
The Cardinal junior was fresh off setting a trio of meet records at the Stout Elite Indoor meet last week for long jump, the 55- and 400-meter dashes.
She said she does not yet have any offers to run in college, but has been talking to a number of schools. She appeared excited to be competing again
“It’s fun to be back, even though it’s been a long season. We’re starting with indoor,” she nodded at the indoor facility around her, and finished, “It’s fun to help the freshmen learn, and it’s just nice to be here.”
Sandvig disclosed in conversation that while already one of the fastest young ladies in the country, she is working to be still faster.
In addition to her sprinting prowess, Sandvig has been able to translate some of her speed into distance for long jump, listing her distance in the event as 19 feet, two inches. She plays basketball for the Cardinals, too.
Sandvig was named the Cardinals’ most valuable track athlete in 2021.