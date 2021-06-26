LA CROSSE — Isabella Jacobsen knew she didn't have to move with the pack.
The Menomonie distance runner saw most of the field push hard at the start of their 3,200-meter run Saturday at the Division 1 state track & field championships. But she stayed calm, focusing on her gameplan.
She hovered between 11th and 13th through the first 2,000 meters of the race. Then, she made her move. And she had enough energy to do so.
"A lot of that had to do with running my race and not going out that fast," Jacobsen said.
Past the 2,000, Jacobson moved up each 400 meters, from 11th, to seventh, to fifth before finally taking third place to earn a spot on the podium.
"This is awesome," Jacobsen said. "I've never done anything like this. This is a really cool new experience."
Jacobsen ran a 10:57.93, helping her move up two spots from her seeded position. She'll have another chance to go for gold next year in her senior season.
Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach took 13th in the event.
Otto faces the elements
As one of the final events of the day, Jacobsen didn't have to face the rough weather many competitors dealt with earlier on Saturday. Eau Claire North's Dan Otto braved the elements in his first event, the discus, which saw its fair share of scratches as athletes attempted to gain a grip in the rain.
He still made it on the podium despite scratching on his final four attempts, with a throw of 148-5 being good enough for sixth. The rain slowed down by the time he moved to shot put and he took advantage, earning a toss of 53-0.75 to finish fifth and earn a second a second trip to the podium.
"Two for two, I'm really happy with where I placed," Otto said. "I'll be back next year and hopefully I'll go for that No. 1 spot. I think I'm the top placed junior, so next year I'm really excited for."
He wasn't the only North field athlete to find success despite a downpour that lasted most of the day. Saraya Davis took second in the girls shot put, one spot ahead of Big Rivers rival Audrey Hatfield of Hudson. Davis maxed out with a toss of 42-1.5, one of two attempts that did not result in a scratch.
The Neighbors
River Falls earned three podium finishes: Grant Magnuson (2nd in boys 800), the boys 4x400 relay team (4th) and the girls 4x200 relay team (5th).
New Richmond, set to join the Big Rivers, was also represented on the podium three times. Ethan Turbeville finished second in the boys 100, the boys 4x200 took third and the boys 4x100 took fifth.
The other locals
Eau Claire Memorial's Jillian Heth tied Rassbach for the highest finish among city athletes in the track events. She took 13th in the 1,600-meter run.
Rounding out the Old Abe representation were Grace Hansen (16th in girls 200) and Anson Wallace (24th in boys 400).
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick took 19th in the 300-meter hurdles. The Chi-Hi boys 4x800 meter relay team finished 23rd.
Topping Menomonie boys finishers was Patrick Schwartz, who finished eighth in the 800. Jayden Williams took 13th in the high jump.