LA CROSSE — The finish was so close that even Molly Heidorn wasn't sure where she placed.
The Colfax sophomore took the final turn in Thursday's 1,600-meter run at the Division 3 state track & field championships in third place. But then she surprised herself by ratcheting up her pace on the UW-La Crosse track.
"I did not think I'd be able to do that," Heidorn admitted.
She quickly gained ground on second-placed Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont in the final 100 meters, finally running at her side in the final strides of the race. Then, once they finally crossed the finish line, she had to check where she placed.
"I kind of looked up to the board," Heidorn said. "I knew it would be close. When I saw it I was really happy."
She needed every last ounce of effort, finishing .23 seconds ahead of Bartel for second place. She ran a 5:18.17, nine seconds behind champion Kayci Martensen of Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg.
"It was really hard, but I trusted my training," Heidorn said. "I was just like, I've got to give it my all."
Heidorn also made it on the podium in the 3,200 with a fifth-place finish. She exceeded her seed in both events, coming in No. 5 in 1,600 and 11 in 3,200.
"I didn't have as much competition in sectionals," Heidorn said. "I knew I had more in the tank. It's good to see that."
Crickets quick learners
Fall Creek's 4x800 relay members may not be experienced, but they are now decorated.
Running the event for just the third time this season, the group of Emallie Sorensen, Megan Johnston, Katie Kent and Jenna Anders lived up to their seeding by finishing second with a time of 9:59.08.
"We all kind of started out in distance except (Sorensen)," Kent said. "And then these two (Johnston and Anders) turned into 800 runners and we just thought it'd be a good race for us."
"It kind of just fell upon us," Anders added. "We were like, 'Oh, we can make a team actually.' (Kent) brought it up."
Sorensen got out to an early lead, giving the Crickets a two-second advantage after the first leg. Then Johnston and Kent had to battle in a three-team duel, challenged by Boscobel and Lancaster. Boscobel's Abri Brown was able to pass Kent on the second leg, and Lancaster's Mikayla Smith pushed the Crickets to third heading into the final leg. Anders started about two seconds behind Lancaster's Mallory Olmstead before putting on the jets to claim second.
Fellow Cricket Soren Johnson also displayed his natural talent for his events, finishing third in the shot put and and fifth in the discus to complete his first year of varsity track. A junior, he returned to the sport after most recently competing in middle school.
When he first started learning the ropes again he wasn't thinking state tournament. Then, the results started coming in.
"I didn't think so, and then like three meets later, my disc was going up and I was like, 'Wow. This is going really well,'" Johnson said.
He set personal records in both events Thursday, earning a 47-8.5 in the shot put and a 152-1 in the discus.
Finishing strong
Immanuel Lutheran's Lydia Kettner doesn't even have a track at her school to practice her long jumping routine. Her work in the event is limited to meets. Still, she's among the best in the state.
Kettner took third Thursday to cap off her prep career, maxing out with a 18-9 leap.
"I'm super excited," Kettner said. "I got seventh my sophomore year so it was my goal to get on the podium."
Theisen exceeds seed
Like Heidorn, Regis' Gus Theisen greatly exceeded his seeding entering Thursday. Slotted in No. 11 in the 100-meter dash, the junior ran a 11.83 twice to advance out of the prelims and take sixth in the final.
"Sometimes when you're out here and you get a big crowd and it's good weather you never know what can happen," Theisen said. "I thought I had a pretty good start and finished pretty well."
Podium finishers
In total, local athletes and relays earned spots on the podium 25 times Thursday. Those not previously mentioned:
Kylee Becker, Ladysmith (second in girls 300 hurdles, fifth in girls 100 hurdles); Brody Carothers, Durand (fourth in boys discus); Ziy Conner, Independence (first in girls 100 hurdles); Ben Dickinsen, Augusta (fourth in boys 400); William Eggert, Glenwood City (fifth in boys triple jump); Kendall Hagness, Durand (fourth in girls 200); Austin Nelson, Glenwood City (third in boys 400); Joseph Jensen, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (third in boys pole vault); Ashton Kummet, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (third in boys 200); Bailey Peterson, Augusta (sixth in girls 3,200); Parker Schneider, Durand (first in boys 800, first in boys 1,600); Ladysmith's girls 4x200 relay of Allison Clark, Holly Rands, Emerson Clark and Raemalee Smith (second); Regis' boys 4x100 relay of Ian Andrews, Carson Tait, Cadey Erickson and Theisen (fifth); Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's boys 4x200 relay of Carter Kummet, Jensen, Tristan Wendt and Ashton Kummet (third); Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's boys 4x100 relay of Carter Kummet, Ethan Bowe, Tyler Monnier and Ashton Kummet (fourth); Spring Valley's boys 4x200 relay of Colin Anderson, Nate Fesenmaier, Masen Powell and Justin Rielly (fourth).
Up Next
The state tournament continues Friday with Division 2, with action beginning at 11 a.m.