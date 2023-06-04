The Fall Creek girls competing in the 4x800 meter relay
Regis' 4x200 meter relay state champions
Chippewa Falls senior Brooklyn Sandvig in the 100 meter dash final.
Eau Claire Memorial's Parker Dewey running the 800 meter
The Fall Creek Crickets girls track & field team secured the 2023 WIAA Division 3 state title with a dominant performance at the state meet in La Crosse.
The Crickets finished 27 points ahead of the second place finisher—Lancaster—with a 55-point performance.
