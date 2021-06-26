LA CROSSE — It was not the start Eliana Sheplee was hoping for, but she wasn't fazed.
The freshman sprinter for the Rice Lake Warriors had false started in the preliminary round of the 100-meter dash to start her day at the WIAA Division 2 track & field state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
She quickly refocused and went on to shatter a long-held state record in the 400 before earning a runner-up finish in the 200. Sheplee crossed the finish line in 55.37 seconds breaking Richland Center's Kim Tiller's 400 time of 56.09 from 1985.
"That’s something that can just cripple a kid," Rice Lake coach Brooke Schmidt said of Sheplee's false start. "I was just so proud of the way she responded to that. To come out and see her break a state record in the 400-meter dash. That race you could just see the determination on her face and the will to win."
The Warriors also got podium finishes from Trinity Roberts in the 100 hurdles and Isabelle Schmidt in the shot put.
The 400 was an event Sheplee didn't compete in until Rice Lake's fourth meet of the year as she was focused on the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles. She said there was a little bit of an adjustment to the longer race but she enjoys the aspect of challenging herself at that distance.
"At first it was harder because I was used to running shorter distances," Sheplee said. "But I really loved it because you could really work hard and push yourself."
In Friday's race, she won without much trouble with an almost two second gap between her and second finishing Delea Martins of Shorewood.
Sheplee's time of 25.16 in the 200 finals placed her behind just Martins' time of exactly 25 seconds. In the prelims Sheplee ran a personal best time of 24.98 that improved upon her school record time.
Roberts entered state looking to finish her career strong after a disappointing 2019 state meet. As a sophomore in the 100 hurdles, Roberts was disqualified during her prelim race after her hand touched a hurdle after stumbling on the previous jump. She had also positioned herself to become a state qualifier as a freshman when her season ended after a false start at regionals.
The senior entered the season determined to get back to state and put forth a strong showing. Roberts placed fifth in her event with a season-best time of 15.895 just ahead of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Quinn Wenthe at 15.898. In her prelim race, Roberts had claimed the last of 10 spots in the finals with a time of 16.52.
"It feels great to come back and give myself another chance after what happened sophomore year," Roberts said. "Being disappointed in myself, it feels like I redeemed myself."
Schmidt said Roberts' ran an excellent race. She got a great start, was clean over every hurdle and fast between them.
"I thought her form was just tremendous today," Coach Schmidt said. "That’s a kid who I'm so happy to see go out on top with her best time of the year and to podium at state, you couldn’t ask for anything more."
Isabelle Schmidt and Taylor Schulz were each in action in the shot put. The junior Schulz placed 13th with a top toss of 35 feet and 2.5 inches. Schmidt's first of three throws of 37-5.25 got her into the finals. Through two throws in the finals the sophomore was sitting in eighth place. Schmidt then achieved a toss of 37-9.25 to come in sixth place and earn the final podium spot by 0.25 inches over Laconia's Mattie Isaac.
"I was really impressed by their poise and how they competed today," coach Schmidt said of the two Warrior throwers. "Izzy, she had a goal of making the final, so when she made it to finals she was a little bit more relaxed. To go out that last throw and take that last podium spot was just huge. I know she was elated. What a way to end her season."
As a team the Warriors tied for fourth with Madison Edgewood at 25 points.
"I’m so proud of all the girls, especially the girls that competed at state this week," coach Schmidt said. "It was a tough year, not knowing if we’d have a season or what it would look like. I just thought they were a group that worked so hard every single practice and just consistently got better. They pushed each other. I felt like we were peaking at the right time at the end of the year. I couldn’t ask for a nice, more coachable group of girls than I had this year."
Freedom won the Division 2 girls state championships at 59 points, edging Shorewood by seven. Lodi and Jefferson tied to take home the boys state title.
Barron's Peterson reaches podium
Fran Peterson crossed the finish line in 2:19.56 to take fifth in the girls 800 as the sophomore led the Golden Bears that were action at Friday's Division 2 championships.
Scoring points for the Barron boys was the 400 relay of Colin Kappel, Sam Baumgard, Lucas Lopez and Connor Linsmeyer, which took eighth in a time of 44.47, which was second in their heat.
Linsmeyer was also in action in the triple jump. The senior leapt 41-6 to take 12th.
In the 3,200 Marcus Peterson came in 15th as the senior completed his final race in a time of 10:43.36.
Freshman Hailee Halverson got tripped up in her 100 hurdles preliminary race taking 16th place.
Anderson performs well
Chippewa Falls' Dorian Anderson claimed a 100-meter dash championship in wheelchair, which also ran Friday, and took third in the 400 and 1,600. Rounding out his day was a sixth-place finish in the shot put.
He finished the 100 in 18.89.