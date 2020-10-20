ALTOONA — First, Altoona extended its season by about 30 minutes. Then 30 minutes more. And when the comeback was finally complete, the Rails bought themselves another couple of days on the court.
The Rails volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit, storming back to defeat Elk Mound 3-2 in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday in Altoona.
Averie Varsho hit a kill to clinch a 15-10 victory in the fifth set, and the celebration was on.
“It means everything, especially with the shortened season,” Varsho said. “It means everything to have at least one more practice and one more game.”
Altoona advances to take on top-seeded St. Croix Central on Thursday in Hammond. The Rails had to show every last bit of fortitude they had to get there.
“It was a little scary, obviously, being down two sets,” Varsho said. “But then we really got the energy up to take those third and fourth sets and force a fifth. … We just needed energy. We were so down on ourselves early, and we knew if we could get ourselves up, our energy would take us from there.”
The match finished 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-10 in favor of Altoona.
The Rails were often in control early, but fell victim to a pair of furious Elk Mound rallies to drop the first two sets.
In the first set, Elk Mound trailed 17-6 before taking 17 of the next 23 points to tie the set at 23. Then the Mounders promptly scored two in a row to finish off the gargantuan comeback. The run was jump-started by seven consecutive points to pull back into the swing of things.
The second set could have charted a similar course after Altoona ran out to a 13-9 lead. But the Mounders took control this time, going on an 11-3 run to go up 20-16. Altoona showed some grit of its own, rallying to tie the set at 23 again, but a point later Susan Marquardt clinched a 2-0 lead for Elk Mound with a booming kill.
“Volleyball’s a game of runs,” Elk Mound coach Ryan Grimm said. “I’ve told my girls all year, you’re going to make some runs and they’re going to make some runs. It comes down to how you respond to those runs. (Altoona) went on a run and we were down 10 points, and I told my girls they could fight back — and they did.”
The Rails almost got rallied past again in the third set, seeing a late five-point lead morph into a 21-19 deficit. But Altoona mustered a 5-0 run to pull ahead, and put the set away shortly after to extend its season.
The fourth set was never in much doubt as Altoona won six points in a row late to pull ahead by 11 points. Mya Martenson, who finished with eight kills, ended the set with an emphatic hit.
Nine consecutive points early in the fifth set proved to be the difference in the match, giving Altoona enough of a cushion to see out the win.
“They have a very aggressive team, they’re able to pick up just about anything,” Altoona coach Elissa Upward said of the Mounders. “So we had to be ready to be transitioning a lot better than we did in sets No. 1 and 2, and I think we picked up our transition game to get into our offense a little faster. Then we put the gas on offensively, and this is where it took us.”
Varsho finished with 12 kills and two aces for Altoona. Brittany Klatt added 11 kills of her own, and Keelyn Marlaire passed 29 assists and served eight aces.
It all added up to an exhilarating playoff victory for the squad.
“When we had good plays, we got hyped,” Klatt said. “We just needed to do that the whole time, and we did that in the last three sets. We just went out and played our game.”
Elk Mound will graduate six seniors from this year’s team, one that Grimm says he’ll remember for its camaraderie.
“This year our girls really fought to have a team chemistry aspect,” Grimm said. “With everything going on, we obviously couldn’t practice in the beginning and were very limited with our contact days. So they really made the effort to get together beyond when I could help practice. They’re just a really strong group of girls.”
And now Altoona will turn its attention to keeping its season going again against St. Croix Central.
“My team is amazing. I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else,” Klatt said. “I have faith in every single one of them. It was just adrenaline that got us through tonight.”
Altoona 3, Elk Mound 2
Altoona def. Elk Mound 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-10.
Altoona leaders: Averie Varsho 12 kills and 2 aces, Mya Martenson 8 kills, Keelyn Marlaire 29 assists and 8 aces, Annika Howell 20 digs, Brittany Klatt 11 kills and 3 block kills.