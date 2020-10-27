CHIPPEWA FALLS — On any given night, a different McDonell volleyball player can grab headlines.
With an offense that's so well-rounded, the Macks have made that fact abundantly clear this season.
A new player seemingly leads the squad in kills each match, and it's played no small role in McDonell clinching a conference and regional title to this point in the season.
"We're a really balanced team offensively," Macks coach Kat Hanson said. "If you look at our stats across the board, you'll see that. Everybody's pretty well split. It's hard to defend for an opponent, but it also really helps us too, because there's not so much pressure on one or two players. We're able to space that out, which can alleviate some of that extra stress."
That has been the case so far this postseason, where the Macks have won two matches to earn a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup against Northwood this Thursday.
In the regional finals against Cornell, Destiny Baughman led the team with seven kills. In the regional semis, Marley Hughes and Sidney Rice were the driving force with 10 kills each. In each match, several players had at least five kills.
It's been that way all year. It doesn't really matter who's hitting the ball as long as it connects with the floor on the other side of the net.
"We're all equal parts of defense and offense, hitting and passing, all that kind of stuff," Rice said. "We're all pretty equal as a team, we don't really see it as any of us being better or not better than each other."
The Macks can't argue with the results. They're 18-1 entering sectional play.
"I think it's a great team overall. We work really well together," senior Ella Haley said.
A lot of that comes from practice.
"Our practices are just so competitive," Rice said. "We work so hard every single practice, because you never know when your last one will be. And we're a really close team, and I think that really helps too."
Having a player like Maggie Craker to build around is also helpful, of course. The senior setter was named the Western Cloverbelt player of the year this season, and has dominated in all phases of the game. Through two playoff matches, she's tallied 54 assists and 19 digs.
The Western Illinois commit plays a key role in setting the rest of the team up for success. She gets the ball in the right position, and her teammates try to hammer it home.
"It's really nice that we have someone to rely on like Maggie," Rice said. "She's a really good player. The plays go by easier, and she just makes it look super easy with everything she does. That's really nice to have."
As far as who's doing the hitting, it doesn't really matter. The Macks are happy to recognize individual accomplishments without forgetting the bigger picture.
"We do pay attention to who's getting kills and we let them know that they're doing a great job, but overall we just keep in mind that we're all together and winning as a team," Haley said.
The Macks are the No. 2 seed in their sectional, seeded only behind Turtle Lake. Two more wins clinch a berth to the state tournament, and while McDonell is excited, it's focused on what it needs to do to beat Northwood. The Evergreens have won three playoff matches in a row after only winning one regular-season match this year.
"We're obviously excited. We know what's at stake," Hanson said. "But we still need to control our stuff, and do what we need to do on our side of the net. That's not going to change from the first match of the season to now."