BLOOMER — It took an experienced group to make Bloomer history.
The Blackhawks volleyball team qualified for the state tournament for the first time in program history last fall. But as the playoffs heat up this time around, Bloomer’s relying on a new-look core in its pursuit of another benchmark year.
This season’s group left the gym much more experienced than when it entered on Thursday.
Bloomer rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville in the Division 2 regional semifinals, giving this year’s squad a true taste of what it takes to win in playoff volleyball.
“It was exactly what we needed,” Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. “We hadn’t had a five-setter yet, so to play through some adversity, to come back, that’s something we needed to prove — more to ourselves than anyone else — that we can battle through adversity.”
Third-seeded Baldwin-Woodville won two of the first three sets to put Bloomer on the ropes, and even took a 15-11 lead in the fourth set. But Bloomer came up with a huge rally with its season on the line, taking 14 of the final 19 points to force a fifth set.
In the decisive fifth, Baldwin-Woodville again jumped out to a big lead. The No. 3 seed went up 9-4 after taking six straight points, but second-seeded Bloomer answered with a 4-0 run to tie it up.
The two squads traded points before Bloomer got the pivotal two-point swing it needed, clinching the 15-13 win on a Baldwin-Woodville mishit.
“It was hard because we got down on ourselves a little bit,” Bloomer junior Madison Faschingbauer said, “but in the end we just got all together and were so positive with each other. We just played our game. We weren’t doing that at the beginning, but we got it together by the end.”
After falling to McFarland in last year’s Division 2 state semifinals, Bloomer needed to deal with the loss of some key contributors — honorable mention all-state player Emma Krejci included. With new faces seeing their first significant playoff action, it served as a moment of growth for the defending sectional champions.
“I think it just teaches us that we’re going to be playing harder teams. We’re going to need to run quicker things and just work harder, go after everything,” Faschingbauer said. “Leave it all out on the court.”
Bloomer won the first set 26-24, with a kill from Leah Bleskacek serving as the punctuation mark on a solid start.
But Baldwin-Woodville responded well, getting hot late in the second set to pull away for a 25-15 victory. It was more of the same in the third, with the No. 3 seed taking it 25-16.
With its back to the wall, Bloomer snapped out of its funk.
“We still knew that we could pull it out,” Faschingbauer said. “We all had each other’s back and trusted that the defense was going to be there so we could put up our blocks. We just stayed positive.”
It was a pivotal moment of growth for the team.
“With our abbreviated season, nine matches, conference only, you don’t get some of those tough games that you’d get in a weekend tournament,” Bohl said. “So this was definitely something that we needed moving forward.”
Bloomer will take on top-seeded St. Croix Central in Saturday’s regional final in Hammond.
“As long as we stay positive and keep working hard like we are, I feel like we can do what last year’s team did,” Faschingbauer said.
Bloomer 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 26-24, 15-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Bloomer leaders: Megan Bischel 8 kills, Leah Bleskacek 7 kills, Nicole Breu 7 kills, Lexi Post 4 kills, Paige Jacobs 21 assists, Josie Kostner 14 digs, Bella Seibel 12 digs.