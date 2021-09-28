CHIPPEWA FALLS — One of the state’s top small-school volleyball conferences is only getting tougher these days. Tuesday was proof of that.
League newcomer Bloomer showed it’s right at home in the Western Cloverbelt Conference by knocking off perennial contender McDonell 3-2 on Tuesday night. Easy nights in the Western Cloverbelt are rare, and there certainly won’t be many more of those with the addition of the Blackhawks.
“It’s great volleyball in this conference,” Bloomer coach Heather Henry said. “That’s what’s awesome, every time we step on the floor we get better because we’re playing against great teams who play great volleyball. It’s so much fun and we’re so excited to be in the Cloverbelt.”
The Western Cloverbelt already features three teams that reached the state tournament a year ago in Fall Creek, McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild, and it’s arguably gotten better this fall. Five of the conference’s eight teams are firmly above .500 as league play begins to heat up.
The new addition hasn’t made things any easier. The Blackhawks joined the conference this year and are no strangers to success on the volleyball court. They reached the state tournament as recently as 2019 and have gone on plenty of long postseason runs over the last decade.
Bloomer’s tradition of success has helped make the transition as smooth as possible. The Blackhawks figure to make an already difficult league that much tougher to navigate on a weekly basis. Their win over the fourth-ranked team in Division 4 on Tuesday is evidence of that.
“It’s good to play good teams,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “It prepares us, it exposes us to our weaknesses. It definitely prepares us for the playoffs.”
It’s a give-and-take effect. While their presence helps the level of play rise, the Blackhawks have also gotten a taste of what kind of challenge the Western Cloverbelt can present. Tuesday’s battle was far from easy, going down to the wire before a winner was decided.
Bloomer trailed 7-1 to start the fifth set before mounting a huge rally to pull away with the victory, and nearly saw a 2-0 set lead go to waste.
“We played as six as a team on the floor, and that’s what it’s all about,” Henry said. “I told them before the last set that we needed to play with passion and heart, and that’s honestly what we did. We were down a ton out there, so we took a couple of timeouts and decided to go show our heart and leave it on the floor. That’s what they did.”
Bloomer replaced another solid program in the league this year, taking Altoona’s place. The Rails departed for the Middle Border Conference this fall after having won the Western Cloverbelt as recently as 2018.
The Blackhawks have seemed a suitable replacement so far. They’re 15-9 this season and Tuesday’s win pushed them to 2-2 in conference play. They won in five sets against the Macks, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 15-12.
“I believe in every single one of them, and they believed in themselves,” Henry said. “That’s what pushed us through tonight.”
Two Western Cloverbelt teams are ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions: Fall Creek is No. 3 in Division 3 in addition to McDonell’s spot in the Division 4 poll.
But in a league as packed with depth as the Western Cloverbelt, any night can be a challenge regardless of who’s playing.
“Being challenged day in and day out is better than an easy win,” Hanson said. “You can learn a lot from a loss if you choose to. We just have to make the choice to learn from this one.”
Bloomer 3, McDonell 2
Bloomer def. McDonell 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 15-12.
Bloomer leaders: Lexi Post 17 kills and 10 digs, Bella Seibel 9 kills and 10 digs, Paige Jacobs 13 digs and 14 assists, Madison Faschingbauer 16 digs, Amelia Herrick 18 assists, Katlyn Jones 6 kills. McDonell leaders: Lauryn Deetz 3 aces and 31 digs, Sydney Flanagan 12 digs, Emily Cooper 22 assists, Marley Hughes 19 kills and 4 blocks, Kait Ortmann 2 aces, 11 kills and 4 blocks, Aubrey Dorn 8 kills and 3 blocks, Abby Bresina 22 assists and 9 digs.