CHIPPEWA FALLS — With the ball destined to fall in no man’s land, an outstretched arm barely got underneath the quickly-descending sphere.
It was enough to save the point, but only for a moment. Until another arm did the same, inches off the ground.
The Chippewa Falls volleyball team got to the third ball and guided it over the net, and a few volleys later, Jazmine Johnson hammered a kill off a Cadott blocker for a point to ignite the Cardinals’ bench in celebration.
From nothing, the Cardinals created something. It’s been that kind of a run for the red-hot squad. Monday’s sweep of Cadott was just the latest example, serving as the ninth win in a row for Chi-Hi.
“This is great, it feels amazing,” senior middle blocker Jennah Johnson said. “We’re always in a good mood, and it’s great coming to school the next day like ‘Yeah, we won yesterday!’ … As a team, we’ve just gelled really well together.”
The Cardinals have not lost since Sept. 17, when they dropped a match against River Falls. Since then, it’s been smooth sailing. The team is curently 9-2.
Since the loss to the Wildcats, Chippewa Falls has only dropped one set. The run has included two-match sweeps of Hudson, Menomonie and Rice Lake. They’ve also had a good run against Western Cloverbelt competition, sweeping Regis and Stanley-Boyd before doing the same to Cadott on Monday.
“The girls are just working their butts off every day,” Cardinals coach Luke Heidtke said. “They are working so incredibly hard. And it doesn’t matter who we play, they’re just having such a ball with each other and having fun every day.”
The Cardinals’ standout season to this point perhaps isn’t too much of a surprise, given the amount of experience they brought back from a season ago. Sophomore hitter Sami Perlberg was an honorable mention All-Big Rivers pick as a freshman, and fellow 10th-grader Maddy Bauer saw tons of action last year too. And in the middle, Jazmine Johnson made nearly 50 blocks as a junior last fall.
“I figured we would all do better collectively as a group (this year),” Bauer said. “I think the hard work that we’ve put in is paying off.”
The Cardinals topped Cadott 25-9, 25-22, 25-9 on Monday. It was a balanced effort from Chi-Hi — which has been a theme during the hot streak — with three players hitting six kills or more.
Chippewa Falls was perhaps at its best in the third set of the win over the Hornets, winning 17 of the first 18 points to all but clinch the match.
“I think it’s really just us all communicating together,” Jennah Johnson said. “We’re all in a positive mood and we just want to keep going. I think that’s one thing that really changed this year, is that we really want to take this and do it as best as we can.”
Cadott gave its best swing in the second set, going on a 10-1 run to turn a 20-12 deficit into a 22-21 lead. But the Cardinals responded, winning four points in a row to take the set.
It was a strong run from Cadott, which is having a solid season in the Western Cloverbelt with wins over several league foes. The Hornets have gotten contributions from up and down their lineup, everywhere from sophomore Lauryn Goettl to senior setter Haylee Rowe. But the Cardinals were just too much over the course of the night.
The Hornets aren’t the only team to learn that lately.
“What it comes down to is that we’ve really worked hard this year at just being open to having a learning process,” Heidtke said. “And we have so many players that have done that, it doesn’t matter who’s putting away kills, who’s getting digs, they are genuinely happy and supportive when their teammates do something well. I think that just lifts everybody up.”
And having so much youth in the lineup, which also includes freshman Paige Steinmetz, suggests this could be the start of something for Chi-Hi.
“Their ability to adapt (is impressive),” Jennah Johnson said of the younger Cardinals. “Going from a middle school or freshman background, it’s really hard to get into that varsity level — especially with the teams that we play. But they’ve been incredible at adapting, getting to that ball and trying as best as they can to keep a positive attitude.”
Jazmine Johnson led Chi-Hi with 12 kills against Cadott, while Perlberg added seven and Jennah Johnson chipped in with six. Bauer did well setting up the hitters, tallying 29 assists.
A different Cardinal seemingly leads the team in kills every night, which the players say is a product of the culture the program has instilled on the court.
“We worked hard at the beginning of the season to develop a ‘We over I’ mentality, and because of that I think our team chemistry developed greatly,” Bauer said. “It’s been a very positive change for us.”
Chippewa Falls 3, Cadott 0
Chippewa Falls def. Cadott 25-9, 25-22, 25-9.
Chippewa Falls leaders: Jazmine Johnson 12 kills, Sami Perlberg 7 kills and 15 digs, Isabelle Eslinger 14 digs, Jennah Johnson 6 kills, Paige Steinmetz 10 digs.
Records: Chippewa Falls 9-2.