River Falls at Chippewa Falls volleyball

The Chippewa Falls volleyball team reacts after scoring a point against River Falls on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — After coming up just short to River Falls in the Big Rivers and the sectional finals last year, there was no shortage of motivation for the Chippewa Falls volleyball team on Thursday night.

The Cardinals earned some payback and got a leg up in the conference race with a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats at Chi-Hi.