The Chippewa Falls volleyball team swept past Eau Claire North 3-0 Thursday night on the Huskies’ home court. The Cardinals won 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
“You never know what you are going to get when North and Chippewa play, and it’s a rivalry which you could tell from student sections on both sides,” Chippewa Falls coach Luke Heidtke said.
The Huskies have a first-year coach in Anna Fasser.
“One of the first two games that we really played as a team, we’ve been working on that a lot this week,” Fasser said. “They were talking and working together, focusing on the little things and fighting for every match and I think the girls never gave up that game.”
Fasser’s pride in her team was evident in her broad smile as she talked about them. She indicated she feels she is settling in well in her position as the Huskies’ head coach.
“I have a lot to learn, but I have a great staff and this is a great group of seniors so I have all sorts of support,” she said.
The Huskies trailed by eight points when the Cards fired their final two shots on them to win the set 25-15. The Cardinals tallied 39 kills in the entire match and logged 39 assists. Maddie Hunt led Chippewa Falls with 11 kills and Sophie Robinson added 10 of her own.
Fasser appeared excited at the prospect of facing Memorial next Thursday at Memorial. It will be an exciting week for the students at North, since it is homecoming next week.
The home loss dropped the Huskies to 1-2 in conference play, and the win kept the undefeated Cardinals atop the Big Rivers standings at 3-0.
The Cardinals host Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday. One thing Heidtke acknowledged about the Thursday game at North was that it was the first time some of his players had been in that environment due to COVID restrictions in the prior seasons.
“They are getting used to it, and they fed off the energy,” Heidtke said.
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 0
Chippewa Falls def. North 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
Chippewa Falls leaders: Maddie Hunt 11 kills, Sophie Robinson 10 kills, Maddy Bauer 39 assists, Sami Perlberg 11 digs.