The Chippewa Falls volleyball team clinched the Big Rivers Conference title Thursday evening at Eau Claire Memorial with a 3-0 victory over the Old Abes.
When Cardinal head coach Luke Heidtke informed his team it was the conference champion, the Cardinals erupted in tears and cries of joy. Then, this team stepped aside for a few minutes to acknowledge a short ceremony honoring the four senior members of the Memorial team.
It was the first Big Rivers title for Chippewa Falls since 2013. The Cardinals won 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 to finish unbeaten in conference play this season.
Heidtke called the Cardinals’ regular season wonderful and mentioned the team finished with a record of 38–2.
"That’s done and over with now, and everybody’s 0-0,” Heidtke said. He added the team is going to continue working hard to improve every day and keep competing.
One of the things that has impressed him most about this year’s team is how everyone works to contribute.
"Everyone works to contribute and to do the very best they can on whatever scale they can, and everybody supports it,” Heidtke said.
He expressed his appreciation and support for his team by saying, “I love them all so much, and they are just awesome.”
Old Abe coach Juliana Nichols explained her team was aware the match up with Chippewa Falls would be a tough one.
“I'm proud of how our girls played. We kind of got in ruts a little bit longer than we typically do, but that’s expected against a really strong team," Nichols said. "They never gave in. We kept going at them, and at times we looked a little bit like deer in headlights but overall we played pretty strongly.”
She is expecting her team to make a deep run into the postseason. The Old Abes face their first postseason foe next Thursday when they host Wausau West.
The Cardinals are the top seed regionally, and will host either Stevens Point or D.C. Everest on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Earlier this season Heidtke likened his team’s competition to stops on a journey. Judging from the smile on his face as one of his front row slapped the match point down among a flock of Old Abes, he is impressed by the Cardinals’ journey so far.
Nichols indicated she knows her team is likely to see Chippewa Falls again, if it makes it as deep into playoffs as she would like.
Chippewa Falls 3, Memorial 0
Chippewa Falls def. Memorial 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.
Chippewa Falls leaders: Paige Steinmetz 15 kills and 15 digs, Maddie Hunt 12 kills, Sami Perlberg 11 kills and 12 digs, Maddy Bauer 41 assists, Olivia Sanborn 16 digs. Memorial leaders: Ella Gunderson 8 kills, Annika Skolos 18 assists, Ashlynn Schroeder 12 digs.