It’s not just her off-colored jersey that makes Regis’ Marissa Cicha stick out on the volleyball court.
The 5-foot-3 junior is constantly jumping around, doing secret handshakes with her teammates and — if you ask her peers — she won’t stop talking.
“She talks more than the student section,” senior Elle Matson said jokingly.
It’s a good thing though. Cicha keeps the Regis girls positive and when they’re positive, the Ramblers are a special group as they showed Tuesday night with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of Eau Claire Memorial.
“In the past, we never really had a person who talks so much,” Matson said. “So having her on the court all the time, she’s always talking, always letting us know where the set is, she is someone on the court who we can always rely on and even when we’re down, she’s always someone who can bring us up because of her crazy attitude and we all love it.”
As the team’s libero, Cicha anchors the Ramblers’ back row, collecting eight digs Tuesday night. But it’s her attitude that made the biggest difference.
“She is absolutely crazy,” Regis coach Travis Eichner said. “We love her, but she’s crazy and it’s fantastic. If you watch her, her hair gets crazier as the match goes on.”
After spending the past two seasons in the lower levels of Regis’ volleyball program, Cicha finally broke through onto varsity this season, taking over the spot vacated by the graduated Bekah Thurner.
“It’s a dream finally to have the spot I’ve always wanted,” Cicha said.
That positive attitude is something the Ramblers have been lacking early in the year, according to senior Bria Thalacker. But an opportunity to take on their crosstown rivals on Tuesday night meant the girls were ready and excited.
Memorial put up a strong fight, keeping it close in all three sets, but the Ramblers were able to close out each one with overpowering finishes.
“They’re a very scrappy team,” Memorial coach Kris Chapman said. “They have two extremely skilled outside hitters and they have good chemistry.”
Thalacker and Matson collected 11 kills each, with Matson adding 18 digs.
“They have really good swings,” Eichner said. “Our defense helped them out by getting good serve receives and they have a never-die attitude, they’re going to hit the ground on every ball.”
Memorial was led by junior Kayla Sorensen who collected 11 kills, but the Old Abes were undone by 20 hitting errors.
“We played hard,” Chapman said. “We never gave up.”
Regis will hit the road again, this time to take on McDonell at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Memorial will head to Rice Lake for a Big Rivers clash at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Regis 3, Memorial 0
Regis def. Memorial 25-19, 25-22, 25-20.
Regis stat leaders: Bria Thalacker 11 kills and 6 digs, Elle Matson 11 kills and 18 digs, Makenna Rohrscheib 31 assists and 20 digs.