ELK MOUND — It started in middle school, when Colfax’s 2020 senior class first stepped onto the volleyball court in fourth grade. Something was just different about this group, something was “special,” according to senior Samantha Pretasky.
And on Thursday night in Elk Mound, Colfax’s senior girls put the final stamp on their conference careers, clinching their fourth straight Dunn-St. Croix title with a 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12 victory over Elk Mound.
“They’re an unbelievable group,” Colfax coach Pam Meredith said of her seniors. “I love them like my own kids. I’ve coached them since they were in fourth grade and we’ve just had some phenomenal years. I love them to death, all of them.”
When Kameri Meredth, Rachel Scharlau, Jozie Buchanan and Pretasky first joined varsity as freshman four years ago, they were entering an already dominant program. The Vikings had won three straight conference titles and these girls were expected to carry that torch.
“We just wanted to keep the legacy going,” Kameri said.
They did exactly that, dropping just one conference match in four years.
Against Elk Mound, Kameri put on a show. She flew around the court, tallying 16 kills and she appeared to be in complete control of her team all evening.
“She is just a very good player all the way around,” Pretasky said. “She can set, she can pass, she can hit, she is very confident in herself and she is always ready for the next play.”
The Mounders appeared to have no answer for her and the Vikings' brilliantly timed blocks.
“She’s a strong kid, smart kid, she leads their team and she does a good job,” Elk Mound coach Samantha Stelter said of Kameri.
The Vikings' lone hiccup came in the third set. Just when it looked like they would cruise to a match sweep, they fell into a sudden funk, surrendering eight straight points to the Mounders who clawed out of a 16-12 hole to take the set 25-23.
“We had some miscommunication,” Coach Meredith said. “I also think that maybe we were playing to just get to 25 instead of finishing. ... Maybe they were a little nervous.”
But any wavering in the third set quickly disappeared to start the fourth, as the Vikings went on an 11-2 run to start the set and cruised to a match victory.
“It means the world to me,” Kameri said. “Me and my teammates have been working super hard for this.”
For the Mounders, it was the third straight season falling just shy of a conference title.
“I’m proud of the way they fought,” Stelter said. “We knew it was going to be a battle, this team has come a long way making an identity for themselves this year. A win is always nice, but I really couldn’t be more proud of the way they fought.”
Now both teams will turn their attention toward the Division 3 playoffs.
Elk Mound will look to bounce back when it hosts 12th-seeded Brookwood on Tuesday.
“It’s a new season,” Stelter said. “(Tonight) will drive us as we move into a new season.”
For the Vikings, they’ll return home to take on 14th-seeded Glenwood City. It’ll be their first stop on their quest for a state title, their first in school history.
“I think we’ll go pretty far as long as we are mentally in it,” Pretasky said.
Colfax 3, Elk Mound 1
Colfax def. Elk Mound 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12.
Colfax leaders: Kameri Meredith 16 kills and 21 digs, Rachel Scharlau 11 kills, Samantha Pretasky 10 kills, Jozie Buchanan 27 assists and 4 aces. Elk Mound leaders: Sophie Cedarblade 10 kills, McKenna Diermeier 3 aces and 21 digs, Maggie Bartig 7 kills, Kortnee Halgren 21 assists and 12 digs.