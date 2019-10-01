THORP — As players subbed in and out of McDonell’s lineup either to get a quick breather or to set up a better lineup, one thing was for sure, Maggie Craker wasn’t coming out.
She’s too important to McDonell volleyball, Division 3’s No. 3 ranked team in the state. If there’s a ball coming across the net, Craker usually had her hands on it, setting up a score for the Macks in their 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 road victory against Thorp on Tuesday.
“She’s kind of the quarterback of the volleyball team,” Macks coach Kat Hanson said. “She receives the pass and decides who gets the ball on the offensive end.”
In a sport where girls fly around slamming the ball into the ground, showing off their athletic strength, the setter is a rather unspectacular position. And yet, Craker is able to put on a show. She wizzes around the court redeeming bad passes and turning them into high quality scoring opportunities for her teammates.
“I try to disguise who the ball is going to and give my hitters the best opportunity to get a scoring opportunity,” she said.
And her teammates are thankful. Without her, their offense would be in trouble.
“She’s amazing,” senior Rachel Smiskey said. “She’s so athletic to begin with. If it weren’t for her, we’d be in a completely different situation.”
Craker recorded 30 assists on the evening, 27 more than McDonell’s next highest assists scorers, Olivia Mlsna and Ella Haley.
“I think she is essential (for them),” Thorp coach Chad Eichstadt said of Craker. “She doesn’t give away her sets, we don’t know where she’s going and she picks up everything. She’s such a good passer.”
When she wasn’t beating the Cardinals on the offensive end, she and Smiskey were building a defensive wall along the net to block Thorp’s chances.
“We blocked very well tonight,” Hanson said. “Typically, we don’t block very well, but we’ve been working on it, so it was nice to see it pay off.”
Smiskey finished the night with eight kills, while Destiny Baughman and Haley led the team with nine, many off Craker assists.
After starting the season 2-0, the Cardinals have come up against some strong opposition.
“We had a tough time tonight,” Eichstadt said. “They’re so scrappy, they pick everything up. Credit to them, they did a good job.”
The Cardinals will face off against another tough opponent on Thursday when they head to Regis to take on the Ramblers.
The Macks will head to Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday and Cadott next Tuesday before their biggest Western Cloverbelt test against Division 3’s No. 8-ranked Fall Creek Crickets next Thursday.
After that, the Macks are going to have their eyes set toward state after falling 25-15, 26-24, 16-25, 25-13 to Clayton last year in the sectional championship. This year, Clayton will be out of the way, having moved up to Division 3. Unfortunately for the Macks, the road won’t be any easier with Clear Lake having dropped down from Division 3. The Lakers are No. 2 in Division 4 and in McDonell’s sectional.
“We always seem to have two of the top few teams in our sectional,” Hanson said. “We know that they’re there, it’s not going to be a cakewalk.”