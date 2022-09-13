McDonell and Regis opened their Western Cloverbelt Conference seasons against each other Tuesday at Regis. The Macks prevailed in the contest 3–2.
The Ramblers won the first set 25–23, and the Macks took the second 25-6. Regis won the third 25-20 before McDonell forced a fifth set by winning the fourth 25-11.
“I thought that we persevered,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “I think that we were up and down throughout the match physically and mentally. Our goal is improvement, and I think that we gave ourselves a lot of chances to improve point by point.”
Hanson indicated that after last year’s Division 4 state championship, it is not a bad thing to have a target painted on your back.
“It’s good for us mentally to go into matches knowing that we’re going to have to play our game, and I think that’s what it’s about,” Hanson said. “It’s about us learning through those ups and downs.”
What impressed her the most about her team against Regis was how everyone fought through their frustrations and stayed in the game mentally to persevere in the end.
According to Hanson, the Macks had already faced the Ramblers once this season, and as she said, “we knew that we did not see their best team in that match. We knew they were going to come out strong. They passed well tonight, they were scrappy, and that kept us on our toes.”
It seemed early in the match that every time the Ramblers would go on an attack, there was a blue jersey there to meet it.
On at least one occasion in the first set, McDonell’s Alayna Crawford took a big swing to fire a kill shot down on the Ramblers, and was countered by Regis freshman Maya Ridenour.
There was a “tit–for-tat” feel throughout the entire match, which seemed to continue after the Macks surged out to an 8-3 lead early in the fifth set.