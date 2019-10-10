The annual Dig Pink volleyball match between the Eau Claire North Huskies and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes meant more to North libero Bailey Thompson this year than usual.
Thompson’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year but is now cancer free. Before the game, Thompson spoke to the sea of pink that took over Memorial High School’s gymnasium and thanked her teammates and her family.
“Tonight, I’m playing for my mom,” Thompson said in tears as her team hugged her.
And play she did, racking up 24 total digs throughout the four sets, contributing to North’s 3-1 win over Memorial.
The first set started out neck-and-neck, but the Huskies eventually pulled ahead and held on to their 5-point lead, winning the set 25-20.
The second set brought a similar result, with a final set score of 25-19 for the Huskies.
The third set, however, remained tight the entire time.
Neither team pulled ahead by more than three points, with the Old Abes eventually earning a 25-23 edge.
“It’s a group effort every night,” Memorial coach Kris Chapman said. “Our back row defense was nice and strong this game. Our setters made some good choices with where to place the ball for our hitters.”
The fourth set was all North’s, with the team pulling ahead in the beginning for a 9-3 lead. Memorial came back to a 13-15 score, but it wasn’t enough to get ahead of North. The Huskies pulled back ahead and won the set 25-14.
North’s head coach Kendra Pagel said the Huskies were caught up in the emotion of the night at the beginning of the game, which caught them off guard.
“I think our entire team was crying in support of one of our players and her family,” Pagel said. “But we came together, and I think we did a pretty good job getting back on track that fourth match.”
The Huskies and the Old Abes came together to raise over $3,200 for breast cancer at the match. Junior varsity volleyball players collected cash donations from the crowd after the second match, and the teams and crowds both donned pink in honor of breast cancer.
“I thought that this was an outstanding community event tonight,” Chapman said. “Both teams and both sets of families really worked together to make this a real special night. Having ties on both teams to breast cancer and being able to do everything that we were able to do tonight to be able to contribute — I think that it was fantastic.”
Community members came out in support of the cause, filling the stands with pink t-shirts to match the players’ pink jerseys.
“There are things that are a lot bigger than a volleyball game out there and it was nice that we could dedicate a little bit of tonight towards that cause,” Pagel said.
North 3, Memorial 1
North def. Memorial 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14.
Memorial leaders: Alli Winters 8 digs, Kayla Sorensen 8 kills, Anna Hansen 8 kills, Emma Miller 22 assists. North leaders: Bailey Thompson 24 digs, Jenna Haselwander 8 kills, Maria Venne 18 kills, Maya Gustafson 9 kills, Olivia Laube 33 assists, 3 aces.