FALL CREEK — Winning is nothing new to these Crickets.
Long before they represented Fall Creek volleyball at the varsity level, the girls were loading up their win column while leaving plenty of open real estate in the loss category. From the moment it first took the court, this year's senior group has been special. It didn't matter who they were taking on. Much more often than not, the Crickets came out on the winning end.
"I even remember all the way back to fourth grade, we used to take first place in like everything we went to when we were little," Fall Creek senior Hannah Herrem said. "I think that was a pretty early sign."
They built a reputation as winners back then. Several years later, it's clear that not much has changed with time.
Fall Creek is in the midst of a run of success the likes of which the program has never witnessed before. The Crickets reached the state tournament for the first time in 2019 and repeated the feat in 2020. This year, they've posted a new school single-season record for victories — 42 and counting — and are a couple of wins away from a third consecutive trip to state.
The team earned a fourth consecutive regional championship with a sweep of Westby on Saturday, adding another trophy to a cabinet that's already crowded with a haul compiled over the last few years.
"I kind of get goosebumps even thinking about the success," coach Matt Prissel said. "We've been almost spoiled here at Fall Creek in that with the girls in the program now, it's just kind of become the expectation to have a really solid year. We've been fortunate enough to have won four regional titles in a row, and I always remind the girls to not take it for granted. There are a lot of schools around that would love to trade places with you to get even just one of them. The fact that we've been able to string a few together has been special."
Talent is an obvious factor in Fall Creek's success. The Crickets have loads of it. But beneath the surface, they've learned the ins and outs of each other's games through years of repetition. The girls know where the others will be on the floor at any given point. They can see how a rally will unfold a moment before it does and get themselves where they need to be.
It's become a second nature after playing at such a high level for so long. And it's added up to the winning formula they've used on a near nightly basis this fall.
"I think we've really just built on the success we had when we were young by working hard together," senior Gianna Vollrath said. "Now you can see what it's done for the program."
Vollrath is one of the key pieces in the team's ever-growing legacy. She set new program bests for kills in a career and a single season this fall. The hitter has been at the heart of the senior class' success, along with those who get the ball to her at the net.
But it hasn't been a permanent lineup over the last four years. The rotation has been fluid as each outgoing class is replaced by a fresh one. The Crickets have navigated roster turnover without letting it hinder their progress.
"We've had a good core group of girls that have been part of it, and obviously Gianna's been a big part of that," Prissel said. "But each of the years, we've had different girls step in and mesh with the group. Last year we had a lot of new players, and this year we had six returners and six new players. It's not the same group that's been there the whole time, it's been different parts and pieces throughout all of it. It's been a special run, no question about it."
The Crickets have a high-stakes matchup looming in their pursuit of a third consecutive trip to state. Fall Creek, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, hosts sixth-ranked Aquinas in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
The lights get brighter with each passing round in the postseason, but that's nothing new to Fall Creek. They've been playing in these situations for years.
"Having a loud crowd definitely makes us loud," senior Sam Olson said. "I think we're confident going into Thursday, and also just happy to be in the moment again."
Thursday's showdown will be the latest chapter in a legacy that began to burgeon three years ago and is being set in stone with each passing match now. The Crickets dreamed of moments like these when they were shining at the youth tournaments that got the ball rolling. Now they're living them.
"Seeing the little girls coming to our games and peeking in on our practices, it's just crazy to think that at one time that was us looking up to those girls on the team," Herrem said. "We wanted to be them. It's pretty crazy to think that your impact can be such a big thing in someone else's life, like those little kids, so I guess we just want to be remembered for our positive attitudes, and loving what we do on the court."