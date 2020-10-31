Chippewa Valley volleyball has earned a strong reputation this fall.
Don't look any further than Saturday night for proof.
Fall Creek, McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild all punched their tickets to the state tournament with sectional final victories, which along with Immanuel Lutheran gives the area four state qualifiers.
Fall Creek's going to state for the second straight year. McDonell's going for the first time since 2010. And Osseo-Fairchild is state-bound for the first time ever.
The Crickets swept Grantsburg 3-0 to advance to the Division 3 state tournament again. Sam Olson led the way with 22 assists, 14 digs and six aces. Gianna Vollrath hit 17 kills and Emma Ryan chipped in with eight of her own.
Fall Creek won 25-13, 25-21, 25-16. In the third set, the Crickets went on a 10-0 run to end the match.
McDonell dropped the first set of its match against Turtle Lake but took the next three to advance to state. The Macks won the second set 25-15, the third 25-19 and the fourth 25-22.
Maggie Craker dished 33 assists to surpass 4,000 for her career at McDonell. Sidney Rice led the team with 12 kills, while Destiny Baughman added 11 of her own. Lauryn Deetz chipped in with 13 digs, and Sydney Flanagan served eight aces.
The Macks move on to the state tournament in Division 4.
Osseo-Fairchild swept Cochrane-Fountain City to advance to the Division 3 state semifinals, 25-21, 26-24, 25-9. The Thunder had to battle in the first two sets before cruising in the third to book their trip to state.
The state tournament will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 7, at four different locations. Division 3, which will feature Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild, will be held at Wausau West. Division 4, where McDonell and Immanuel Lutheran will play, is in Little Chute.