OSSEO — The Fall Creek volleyball team isn’t looking ahead.
Head coach Matt Prissel made that clear. He won’t let his girls look past their next opponent.
“We’re just going to take it one game at a time,” he said with a smile. “I’m going to give you all the Bill Belichick quotes I can give you.”
Like Belichick’s squad, the Crickets, currently ranked No. 9 in Division 3 in the state coaches’ poll, are a team that appears destined for a deep playoff push. If Thursday night’s 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Osseo-Fairchild is any indication, a Western Cloverbelt title could be on the table too.
“I thought we came out pretty well,” Prissel said. “The girls had it going, they didn’t always play sharp, but they competed on every point and they kept finishing points too, so I thought that was a real positive.”
Prissel and his girls hold themselves to a high standard. It comes from years of experience playing together both in and outside of school.
“They’ve been together forever,” Osseo-Fairchild coach Sharon Steinke said.
That experience has helped to develop the team’s impressive communication and instincts.
“They know where they’re supposed to be on the court and what they’re supposed to be doing,” Prissel said. “A lot of times they can take care of business before I need to remind them of what they’re supposed to be doing.”
It also helps that the Crickets have five girls over 5-foot-7, including 5-foot-10 Emma Ryan and six-foot Gianna Vollrath as middle blockers. The Crickets repeatedly leapt up to deny Thunder returns, appearing to stuff Osseo-Fairchild’s girls like a basketball center blocking a dunk.
“Their size definitely helps,” Steinke said.
Vollrath collected 13 kills for the Crickets, while Quinlyn Rubeck and Caitlyn Schultz each tallied 14 assists.
If the Crickets are going to go far into October, they will likely have to get past their Stratford foes. The Tigers sent Fall Creek packing in last year’s playoffs and took down the Crickets 2-1 again to open this season.
“Since that moment, I really like the team we’re working with now,” Prissel said. “We’re not going to worry about Stratford now, we’re going to worry about whoever is in front of us.”
But with each game, the girls say they bond closer, becoming more and more scary for opposing teams.
“We’ve grown a lot over the offseason in terms of communication and talent,” senior Catelyn Schultz said. “We’re just really excited for how we can grow in the future.”
As for how they might do in that future, the girls refused to say. Instead they mouthed the team’s company line to one another, ensuring that nobody broke from team protocol.
“We’re just going to go 1-0 each game,” senior Malerie Vining said with a chuckle.
For the Thunder, the defeat showed Steinke where the team still has room to improve.
“We know that we need to read defense a little bit better,” she said. “Fall Creek took advantage of that tonight.”
Fall Creek will hit the road for a tournament in Holmen on Saturday while Osseo-Fairchild heads to McDonell.
Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 13 kills; Quinlyn Rubeck 14 assists, 10 digs; Gabby LeMay 10 digs, 3 aces; Caitlyn Schultz 14 assists; Allison Dunham 10 digs
Records: Osseo-Fairchild 5-1, 0-1; Fall Creek 17-1, 1-0.