CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sami Perlberg has some simple instructions for Luke Heidtke. Whenever she seems down on the volleyball court, her coach only needs to say a couple of words to get her back on track.
"I told Luke, when I get down all he has to do is tell me to stay green and that gets me back in the right mindset and my head back in the game," Perlberg said.
It's simple, but effective. And she's not the only one living by the "stay green" motto either.
The entire Chippewa Falls volleyball team has bought into the phrase, which emphasizes the need to always be moving forward. Like a stoplight, staying green reminds the players to press on without worrying about what's in the rearview mirror. It's become the team's mantra this fall.
"It just reminds us of a green light and to stay focused," Heidtke said. "Focus on how we can make the next play better for us, and the team has done a really good job of adopting that as our team motto. I think it's really helped throughout the season."
The results support that notion. The Cardinals are off to their best start in years. Chippewa Falls was 28-1 entering Tuesday's match with Stevens Point and is an honorable mention in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 1 state rankings.
The team's motto came from its mental coach, Tami Slowiak — a former head coach in the program. She brought it to the table, and the Cardinals bought in right away.
The players have been sporting a bit of green every time they take the court, whether it's a wristband or ribbon on their shoes, to remind them of what their mental makeup needs to be.
"It's all about staying in a positive mindset," junior Maddy Bauer said. "It's just kind of a reminder for when we feel like a negative thought might be coming in, we try to stay green and stay in that positive mindset."
It didn't take much convincing to get the Cardinals on board. They trusted the attention they gave to their mentality would be rewarded, and that's proved true so far.
"Pretty much right away, we all thought it was pretty cool and that it would probably work," Perlberg said. "And it has been working really nicely for us. We've definitely been staying in that mindset."
Chippewa Falls has earned statewide recognition after rolling past its competition this fall. The Cardinals have shined both in conference play and in tournament action. They've routinely won tournament titles on weekends, and take care of business during the week.
A versatile lineup has helped the Cardinals thrive in any scenario. Heidtke's group is capable of playing at any position on the floor, a luxury that allows the Cardinals to test out different combinations as often as they please.
"We have talented players in the backcourt and frontcourt, and our frontcourt players can play six rotations too," Heidtke said. "So that makes it kind of fun for me because we can mix and match. The overall volleyball IQ has really improved in a lot of these girls, so I feel comfortable saying, 'You're playing here this game,' and they just adapt and figure it out from there."
The Cardinals are unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play and are in contention for their first league title since 2009. They close out the season with a tough slate, taking on Eau Claire Memorial this Thursday before matchups with Rice Lake and River Falls next week. The conference finale against the Wildcats will be highly anticipated — River Falls is also unbeaten in the Big Rivers, has won four consecutive conference titles and is ranked No. 5 in Division 1.
Even with the high-stakes matchup with the Wildcats looming, the Cardinals' mantra is keeping the team centered on what's directly in front of them.
"We try not to think about it," Heidtke said. "Our focus, like with our mental training, is on what's important right now. We try to stay right in the moment, and I think that kind of focus has allowed us to be successful."