FALL CREEK — The moment was there for the taking, but it was no straightforward task. Volleyball is a tricky game like that.
There's no clock to run out. A team can't win without hitting 25 points in a set. As long as they haven't cleared that benchmark, the opposition still has a chance.
So when Fall Creek took a 23-18 lead over Aquinas in the third set of Thursday's Division 3 sectional semifinal, nothing was guaranteed. The Crickets were a couple of points away from a sweep in the match, but the Blugolds still had a say in the matter.
And Aquinas said its piece.
The Blugolds pulled off a stunning rally, winning seven straight points to avoid a sweep before capturing the fourth and fifth sets too to secure a 3-2 victory that an hour earlier seemed highly unlikely.
"This might be one of the most impressive matches I've ever been a part of, whether it's coaching, watching, playing," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "It was just spectacular."
It brought Fall Creek's remarkable season to an end. The Crickets finished with 42 wins, the most in a single season in program history.
They were close to returning to the sectional finals for a third straight year, but came up just a bit short.
"I'm proud of how we battled," Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. "There's no doubt about it, this one's going to hurt for a long time for the kids, the coaches, the fans and community. But I'm very proud of the girls and what they've meant to Fall Creek volleyball and the community. They're a great group of kids and they're going to do great things going forward. It's unfortunate it came to an end tonight."
The Crickets took the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-23, to establish a strong foothold in the match. In the third set, they rode a late run to get ahead of the Blugolds 23-18 and put Aquinas' season on life support. But the Blugolds had a late surge of their own.
Aquinas rattled off seven straight points to win the set, and then won five more consecutively to open the fourth set. Fall Creek eventually tied the fourth at 15-15 before the Blugolds pulled off another hot streak, winning 10 of the final 12 points to force a winner-take-all fifth set.
In the fifth, Aquinas ran out to an 8-4 lead and never looked back.
"Aquinas is a really good team, and they kept battling until the end," Prissel said. "We were one play away from spinning the rotation and kind of getting us to where we needed to, and we just didn't make the play when we needed to in the moment. We didn't finish, and it wasn't any one player's fault. It all just started to go, and then we started playing tentatively."
After salvaging the third set, the Blugolds became the aggressors. Their attack caught fire and sent them to Saturday's sectional final.
"Volleyball's a finicky sport," George said. "At a moment's notice, bad things can happen. They're a phenomenal team, and we had to work for everything we got tonight. That's what you expect in this kind of match."
Fall Creek finished the season 42-5. The Crickets will graduate a senior class of Catrina Cline, Hannah Herrem, Anika Steinke, Sam Olson and Gianna Vollrath. The group brought the program to new heights, helping earn its first state tournament appearance in 2019 before returning in 2020.
"We talked about it in the locker room that down the road, they're going to have really positive memories," Prissel said. "They might not have positive memories tomorrow or the next day, but they'll look back on this as some of the best moments of their lives. High school athletics are special in that way, and these girls are special too."
Aquinas 3, Fall Creek 2
Aquinas def. Fall Creek 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-7.
Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 22 kills and 11 digs, Hannah Herrem 24 digs, Sam Olson 24 assists and 20 digs, Anika Steinke 15 digs and 11 assists. Records: Fall Creek 42-5.