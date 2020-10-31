AUGUSTA — It's been a year of firsts for the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran volleyball team.
Avoid losing a set for a whole season? Check.
Never play a home game all year? Check.
Now they can add another first to the list.
For the first time in school history, Immanuel Lutheran is headed to the WIAA state volleyball tournament.
The Lancers survived a five-setter against Black Hawk on Saturday, beating the Warriors 3-2 to advance to state for the first time ever.
"I'm so excited," Lancers junior Claire Schierenbeck said. "We've never really done this before, and we hadn't really played a close match like this either, so I'm just so happy that we pulled it out. ... It's so crazy. From our school, nobody's ever done this before. I'm just so excited."
The Lancers had to show every last bit of toughness they had to pull it off.
Immanuel Lutheran ran out to a 2-0 lead in the Division 4 sectional final and looked to be in the clear with the comfortable lead. But Black Hawk seized momentum and control in the third and fourth sets, even cruising to a 15-point win in the fourth.
They were the first two set losses all season for the Lancers, but when it mattered most, the unbeaten squad pulled it together.
Allie Schierenbeck hit a kill to cement a 15-13 win in the final set, and the Lancers went into a frenzy they've never experienced before.
A sectional championship tends to have that effect.
"That was amazing, it was the best I've ever felt," senior Erica Oster said. "It was so cool, I'm so proud of us."
To find the last time the Lancers volleyball program played at a state tournament, you'd have to go all the way back to the 1980s. Immanuel Lutheran qualified for the 1984 Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament, but had never gone since joining the WIAA.
Until now.
"I've been doing this a long time, and it's always been just out of our reach," Immanuel Lutheran coach Joe Lau said. "I think this year is going to be special."
After coughing up the 2-0 lead, it looked like that might be in doubt. But the message in the Lancers' huddle was simple heading into the fifth set.
"We didn't come this far to lose," Oster said. "We had to go all or nothing, and I think we were playing for each other most of all."
The Lancers cruised in the first set, 25-13, and appeared to be on course to do the same in the second after taking a 20-10 lead.
But Black Hawk conjured its first signs of life, winning 13 of the next 16 points to tie it at 23. Immanuel Lutheran had just enough left in the tank to win the next to points for a 2-0 lead, but the Warriors took over from there.
"I think holding onto that second set was key, because they really had momentum for a while," Lau said. "To get that two-set cushion helped, and obviously we needed it at the end."
Black Hawk caught fire in the third set, running out to a 15-2 lead. Although Immanuel made a run to pull within five of the lead, the hole was too big to climb out of.
It was more of the same in the fourth after Black Hawk staked a 17-7 lead and rolled from there.
After not dropping a set all season, the Lancers had lost back-to-back and needed to find a way to win 15 more points to keep their state hopes alive.
"I just said (to the team) remember the things you did in the first set, because we're capable of beating this team," Lau said. "Have some fun, give it your best shot and enjoy the moment. You're going to remember the next 10 minutes for the rest of your lives, so make the most of it."
The Warriors led 7-5 at one point in the decisive set, but the Lancers went on a 9-3 run that all but sealed the match.
"I was just hoping we'd find it again in the fifth set," Lau said, "because we looked tired mentally and physically. We haven't had a long match like that this year, but I think they found their inner reserve and were able to do enough in the fifth."
They did indeed do enough, and the celebration was on as the Immanuel students stormed the court to congratulate the team.
It was a moment the Lancers will savor for a long time.
"I've never played in a match this intense in my life," Oster said. "This was so fun."
The Lancers will learn their opponent for the state semifinals on Sunday when the remaining four teams are re-seeded. The state tournament will be played next Saturday in Little Chute.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Black Hawk 2
Immanuel Lutheran def. Black Hawk 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 10-25, 15-13.
Immanuel Lutheran leaders: Erica Oster 14 kills and 4 aces, Annie Oster 12 kills, Faith Kazemba 35 digs, Claire Schierenbeck 9 kills, 21 digs and 18 assists, Allie Schierenbeck 18 assists, Emma Miller 18 digs.