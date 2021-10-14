After taking in a season of volleyball from the young group before him, Immanuel Lutheran coach Joe Lau had a hunch in the fall of 2018. These girls could be something exceptional.
He told them as much when the Class of 2022 wrapped up its freshman campaign a few years ago.
“At the end of their freshman volleyball season, I took some of them out for pizza and I just said, ‘You guys could be something special if you dedicate yourselves to getting better,’” Lau said. “’Who knows? By the time you’re juniors and seniors you might be pretty good.’”
His foresight, it turned out, was impressive.
The Lancers went to the state tournament in the WIAA for the first time in program history last fall, breaking through the glass ceiling with their best season in recent memory. Now, things are only getting better. Getting to state was a monumental achievement for the Lancers, but they’re hoping it was just the appetizer.
The Lancers have picked up right where they left off last year, carrying the momentum of a run to the Division 4 state semifinals over into another successful season. Immanuel Lutheran is 26-6, including a blemish-free 10-0 mark in the Dairyland Conference. The team is ranked No. 9 in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
It’s quite the time to be a Lancers volleyball player.
“It just feels really big,” senior Marnie Schaller said. “It feels like when you’re on the court, you’re in a different world. There’s so much going on in the gym and the fans contribute so much to the experience. Everything’s just building you up. All the support just feels humongous.”
Immanuel Lutheran finished second out of 16 teams at Altoona’s invitational last weekend, the program’s best finish ever at the tournament. In doing so, they knocked off schools much larger than their own. Despite having a team of nine players drawn from an enrollment of roughly 45 girls, the Lancers scored victories over the likes of Eau Claire North and Hudson.
“It’s absolutely more exciting when we’re playing bigger schools,” Schaller said. “When we get to those games it’s really exciting because it’s a chance to push ourselves, to try even harder and reach just a bit further. It’s more gratifying to be able to win those kinds of matches.”
Oftentimes, Immanuel Lutheran’s sports teams can find themselves playing catch-up due to the nature of their school. Students often come from out of town, and they only can play together when they’re all at school. Having a history on the court can be rare when many players only get to know each other when they start their freshman years.
But the volleyball team has benefited from familiarity over the last few years. Many of the players grew up together in Eau Claire and have been playing volleyball with each other for a long time. They know the ins and outs of each other’s games, and it’s helped develop them into a finely-tuned unit that’s been difficult to stop.
“Just with the bonds that we have, it’s crazy how much just working together makes the team so much more efficient,” senior Annie Oster said.
And the results aren’t the only benefit. It makes taking the court a more fun experience too.
“I knew a lot of the girls growing up, and I’m actually related to a lot of them,” Schaller said. “So that makes it more fun, really makes it feel like your team. That’s brought us closer together.”
Immanuel Lutheran reached the Division 4 state semifinals last fall, where they were knocked out by eventual state champion Catholic Memorial in straight sets. The taste of the state tournament has left the Lancers hungry for more with the playoffs just around the corner.
The Lancers are a No. 2 seed in their Division 4 sectional this postseason. They’ll look to add some more hardware to the trophy case before the team’s sizable group of seniors moves on from the program.
Whatever happens, they’ve already proved Lau’s intuition was spot on three years ago. The group celebrating the conclusion of its first year of high school volleyball has, indeed, morphed into a unit that’s etched its legacy into the school’s record book.
“It was nice to see how that (conversation) worked out for them,” Lau said. “I always thought they had the potential, it was just a matter of how much work they were going to put into it.”