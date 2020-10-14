The Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran volleyball team believes it's got a better home court advantage than most.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, they haven't been able to use it this fall. Immanuel Lutheran decided that amidst the pandemic, it would be best to avoid playing on the school's campus. But it hasn't slowed the Lancers down at all.
If the Lancers are this good away from home, they can only wonder how they'd do on their own court. Immanuel Lutheran is undefeated this season despite playing all of its matches on the road, posting a perfect 9-0 record so far.
"We've missed it, and our fans miss it a lot too," Lancers senior Erica Oster said. "It's just a whole different atmosphere when you're in our gym."
But if they have to play on the road, so be it. They haven't been stopped yet.
And the fan support is still there too.
"The fans have done a really good job of traveling to our games," fellow senior Kari Wales said. "We've had a lot of fans at pretty much every game. Especially (Tuesday) night at Cochrane-Fountain City, we had a louder fan section than theirs, and that's an hour and a half away from us. That was nice."
On the court, the Lancers have proven to be a balanced, cohesive unit. Erica Oster and Annie Oster typically lead the team in kills, while Claire Schierenbeck sets them up in the passing game.
Defensively, the Lancers have been able to rely on a number of players to keep the ball in play.
"I feel like we really blend well. When we get into our groove, there's a really good flow," Erica Oster said. "We work really well with each other. The setters know how set for each hitter differently, our passers are really good at getting the ball up. I just think we gel well."
That's been evident on the court, where the Lancers have not dropped a set yet this season.
"The fact that a lot of them played together last year really helped make the learning curve a little bit quicker than it might be in a normal year," Immanuel Lutheran coach Joe Lau said. "I just think we have pretty good balance this year. We don't have a real weakness. We aren't always dominating, but we keep the ball in play and force teams to beat us."
The Lancers, like most other teams, have played a truncated schedule this fall. They've topped Alma Center Lincoln and Gilmanton twice each, and have sweeps over five other squads.
Each one has come away from the Immanuel Lutheran gym. The Lancers have a relatively small facility, but that can play a hand in providing a loud atmosphere when a large crowd is in the stands.
That's been one of the things the players have missed the most. But they're grateful that the support has been just as good on the road.
The Dairyland Conference set forth procedures before the season which allowed each athlete to distribute four passes to attend games this fall. The passes have helped the Lancers still feel the support of their classmates and fans, albeit away from home.
"I think we have one of the better atmospheres in this part of the state for playing volleyball, even though it's such a small venue," Lau said. "What's nice is that I would say our student support this year has outmatched our opponents, even though we're on the road. Even though they have to find their own rides, they travel pretty well."
Immanuel Lutheran will get a different taste of home this year though, even if in a small dose. Augusta is allowing the Lancers to have their senior night prior to the two teams' matchup on Thursday in Augusta.
Beyond that, the playoffs are set to begin next week. While they won't get to play at their home court, the Lancers are excited to see how far they can take things.
"I hope that we do pretty well in it, I expect us to get pretty far," Erica Oster said. "That'll be exciting. It's a little disappointing that we won't get home court advantage, but I think it'll still be fun nonetheless."