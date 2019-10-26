This year’s regional final volleyball matchup was very familiar to the teams sitting in the McDonell Central gymnasium Saturday night. The two teams faced off at this level last year for a close four-set match, but this year’s four-set match yielded a different result.
McDonell took down Immanuel Lutheran in four sets (27-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18) to claim the regional championship in Chippewa Falls.
“That’s what a regional final should be like,” McDonell head coach Kat Hanson said. “It should be intense, and it should be between two really good teams.”
The match was intense indeed. Despite the Lancers’ weak start, they were able to come back from an 8-2 deficit to tie up the score 12-12. They held on to the tie all the way to the end, tying up the score 25-25, but the Macks were able to push ahead to gain another two points, taking the first set.
Immanuel started the second set strong, but McDonell came back to tie up the score. The Macks were able to push their way ahead to take the second set as well.
The third set was tied up at 17 all when the Lancers were able to push ahead to gain a three-point lead, which was answered by a four-point streak from the Macks. The Lancers then tied up the score at 25 all and were able to push ahead again to claim the set.
The Lancers lost their steam in the fourth set, giving the Macks an eight-point streak after tying up the set 17 all. The Lancers were able to get one final point in before the Macks took the set 25-18, taking the regional championship title in the process.
“We really worked all season to be back at this point again,” Lancers head coach Joe Lau said. “If we had taken the first set, I think we could have stolen a little momentum right off the bat, so I think that was a really critical set.”
Erica Oster played a key role for the Lancers, tallying 19 kills in the match.
“Oster had an outstanding night up at the net,” Lau said. “We weren’t always able to get her the ball in places where she could be effective, but she played really well.”
Crucial to the Macks’ win was Maggie Craker, who made marks all the way across the stats sheet, recording four aces, four kills, 21 digs, and adding another 50 assists.
Lau said he was proud of his team for coming back in the third and fighting each set to the end, but the team was just not able to keep up with McDonell.
“Immanuel’s a really good team, and they fought back being down two games to none. They played their heart out, so they have a lot to be proud of,” Hanson said.
The Macks will take on the Clear Lake Warriors at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Clear Lake.