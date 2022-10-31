The 50th WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament will kick-off in Green Bay this weekend, and three local teams will make the trip to the Resch Center to compete for the title of WIAA State Champions.
The McDonell Central Catholic Macks, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals and the Bloomer Blackhawks each earned a trip to the state tournament after winning thrilling, hard fought sectional final matches on Saturday.
In Division 4, the Macks (39-12) dominated the Mercer Tigers (32-5) three sets to none in the Sectional Final match at Merrill High School on Saturday. The No. 1 seeded Macks held the Tigers to less than 15 points each set, winning the first set 25-10, the second 25-11 and the third 15-14, cementing their third consecutive appearance at State and their fifth appearance overall.
The Macks will defend their title as last year’s state champion as a No. 1 seed. They will take on the No. 4 seeded Wonewoc-Center (25-4) at 9 a.m. Friday in Division 4.
The Mack’s Head Coach Kat Hanson says the team has improved each day they have played and has truly become a team that cares about one another, and that’s what has gotten them this far.
“We are excited for the week ahead and look forward to enjoying each moment,” Hanson told the Leader-Telegram.
Chippewa Falls (41-2) is headed to the state tournament for the first time in program history after taking the sectional title following a nail-biter match against River Falls (36-6) on Saturday at North High School in Eau Claire. The Cardinals took the match three sets to two in the Division 2 sectional final.
The Cardinals took the first set after taking a lead by a final score of 25-19, but River Falls came back in the next couple sets. The Wildcats took sets two and three by a score of 25-23 and 25-10, respectively. Chippewa Falls won set four 25-20, forcing a final fifth set. The Cardinals came out on top of the close game, the final score being 17-15, earning them their first trip to state.
Chippewa Falls has been assigned a 5th seed in Division 1 and will take No. 4 Burlington (37-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
In Division 2, the Bloomer Blackhawks (33-8) defeated the West Salem Panthers (30-11) in four sets during the sectional final at Arcadia High School on Saturday to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the second time in program history.
After a close first set loss, 26-24, the Blackhawks bounced back to take the next three sets and the sectional championship. Bloomer took set two by a score of 25-21, set three 25-20 and set four 25-19, earning themselves a spot in the state tournament.
Seeded No. 4, the Blackhawks will take on the No. 1 Xavier (37-7) in the Division 2 semi-final game on Friday at 2 p.m.