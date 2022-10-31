635fbf4632a66.image.jpg

The Chippewa Falls Cardinals celebrate after earning their first ever trip to the WIAA Girls State Volleyball Tournament taking place at Green Bay's Resch Center this weekend.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The 50th WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament will kick-off in Green Bay this weekend, and three local teams will make the trip to the Resch Center to compete for the title of WIAA State Champions.

The McDonell Central Catholic Macks, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals and the Bloomer Blackhawks each earned a trip to the state tournament after winning thrilling, hard fought sectional final matches on Saturday.