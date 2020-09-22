CHIPPEWA FALLS — It was fitting McDonell volleyball’s victory Tuesday was sealed with an errant pass ricocheting off a ceiling light. The bulbs were fine, well protected for this sort of thing occurring, but the Macks truly played lights out.
McDonell was able to secure a dominant straight set victory against fellow Cloverbelt power and 2019 state tournament participant Fall Creek, pulling off a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 triumph in a match that was surprising for its brevity. Maggie Craker, who is set to play Division I volleyball next year at Western Illinois, made an impact all over the floor as the Macks made a serious early-season statement.
“We were kind of coming in thinking this was the conference title game,” Craker said. “We knew this was going to be competitive. We knew this was a good team.”
The first set was the closest of the bunch, with the Crickets controlling play for large chunks. Fall Creek got up by as much as four at 14-10 thanks to an 8-2 run, but McDonell settled down and battled back with four straight points for the tie. The two sides traded blows, but McDonell claimed the set by notching its final two points.
“We called a timeout and they respond well to timeouts,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “They respond well to that, ‘Let’s go.’”
“We started out the first set with some mental errors,” Craker said. “Our energy just picked up. From there our energy and competitiveness got us over.”
The Macks never trailed again, despite Fall Creek at least making things interesting with a run midway through the second set. By the third set the Crickets’ own mental errors began to pile up.
“I just think McDonell has that experience factor on us,” Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. “They took advantage of some unforced errors that we had. ... That’s not to take anything away from them, but we just didn’t take care of our side of the net as well as we’d like to, and Chippewa Falls McDonell is too good a team to score points for.”
Craker, who finished with 12 kills, 13 digs and 27 assists, was particularly lethal at the middle of the net. In addition to her usual facilitating duties, she picked Fall Creek apart with precise taps to the opposing side.
“She dominated tonight, hands down dominated,” Hanson said.
When it wasn’t Craker, Marley Hughes, Sidney Rice and Destiny Baughman all had their own shining moments on kills.
McDonell, like all volleyball teams in the area, has dealt with a sharp cut down of its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that comes less time to work out the kinks, less time to get on the same page. Tuesday’s bout, pitting the Macks against another one of the area’s top programs, served as a useful gauge of where the team is at six matches in.
“After tonight I’m feeling pretty good,” Hanson said. “We’ve kind of had that talk a lot as a team, that we don’t three weeks of preseason. Nobody does. We don’t have the time to slowly build. You’ve got to go now. So practices have been amped up, we’ve been working on things, fine tuning stuff, trying to build in fundamentals that they normally get in preseason. And I’m really happy with the way they responded tonight.”
McDonell 3, Fall Creek 0
McDonell def. Fall Creek 25-22, 25-20, 25-11.
McDonell leaders: Maggie Craker 12 kills, 13 digs; Marley Hughes 6 kills; Sidney Rice 6 kills. Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 7 kills, 2 aces; Sam Olson 5 kills, 10 digs, 11 assists; Emma Ryan 4 kills.