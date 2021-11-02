CHIPPEWA FALLS — The McDonell volleyball team had just lost for the 14th time this season, and it was time for a chat.
The Macks, often contenders in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, were off to an unusually shaky start to the year. The first two months of the season hadn’t gone to plan. So in the immediate aftermath of a sweep at the hands of Baldwin-Woodville in tournament play in early October, the team decided to air everything out.
McDonell huddled up in the hallway and addressed the team’s struggles to that point. The Macks talked about leadership and working together, necessary tasks if they were going to pull things together.
“Things were frustrating for us and we had to have a heart-to-heart,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “We had to have some tough conversations.”
They walked away from the meeting feeling better about their trajectory, but even the Macks couldn’t have predicted just how well it would translate onto the court. McDonell hasn’t lost since that meeting, righting the ship at the perfect time to reach the Division 4 state tournament for the second consecutive season.
“That was kind of my learning experience from being down in the low depths,” senior Lauryn Deetz said. “We said we were either going to continue working and get better from that point on, or we would stay where we were. And for us seniors, with it being our last year, we knew which one it had to be.”
It’s led them all the way to state, where the second-seeded Macks will take on third-seeded Wonewoc-Center in the Division 4 semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday in Green Bay.
McDonell went 29-14 in the regular season and took fifth in the Western Cloverbelt as injuries and absences hindered any progress the Macks wanted to make. But ever since that meeting, no team has been able to stop them.
“The team really bought in, and they really took that moment in and processed that,” Hanson said. “They just went with it. The match right after that, we played really well and really cohesively. And from there, I just felt like step by step we picked it up and grew with some mental toughness. It takes practice to be mentally tough, it takes time and experience. I feel like we put that together at the right time of the season.”
After the tournament in Altoona, McDonell won seven straight matches — six in the playoffs — to reach the state tournament. That included hard-fought battles against Immanuel Lutheran and Clear Lake in the regional finals and sectional semifinals, respectively.
“Going into the postseason, we knew it could always be our last game or last practice, and we didn’t want that,” senior Sydney Flanagan said. “So we’ve just stayed in the game, stayed hyped. I think that’s been a big deal.”
This will be the third trip to state for the Macks and second in a row. They went last year and brought home a state runner-up trophy. But it was a different feeling then, with an usual setup under the pandemic leading the state tournament to be decentralized and spread out at four different sites across Wisconsin. When the Macks earned the silver trophy, they did so at Little Chute High School.
Now they have the chance to hit the floor at the cavernous Resch Center, the traditional tournament venue.
“Last year was a big deal, but this year we’re itching to go down there,” Flanagan said. “We’re so excited to go in this big stadium, get that first true feeling of state. Us five seniors haven’t gotten that. We went to state last year, but it wasn’t the same experience. We’re ready for the real state experience.”
The Macks will look to capture a state title for the first time since 2009. The winner of their semifinal takes on either No. 1 Monticello or No. 4 Wabeno/Laona in the championship match at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“Our confidence is high, but we’re also not overconfident,” Deetz said. “We’ve learned that lesson throughout the season, to stay humble and ready for anything. Anything is possible, and I think that’s where our heads are at going into state.”